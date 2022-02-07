Rachel Bertone named new leader of Reagle Music Theatre

Rachel Bertone, a highly regarded director and choreographer known for dynamic productions of musicals like “In the Heights” and “Cabaret,” has been named the new artistic director at Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston.

A Malden native, Bertone will succeed founding artistic director Robert J. Eagle, who retired last year after leading the Waltham-based company for more than half a century.

Bertone will form a leadership team with Linda Chin, who has been serving as Reagle’s interim executive artistic director and is now the company’s executive producer.

For Bertone, it’s a homecoming of sorts, given that she began her theater career in 2007 as a cast member in a Reagle production of “Singin’ in the Rain.” Over the past decade, she has directed or choreographed more than 50 musicals, staging works at companies like Lyric Stage Company of Boston, New Repertory Theatre, Wheelock Family Theatre, and Moonbox Productions.

Reagle produces several musicals each summer, typically well-known titles. July 7-17, Bertone will direct the company’s production of “West Side Story.”

In a statement, Bertone said her goal is to continue Reagle’s “reputation for artistic excellence while moving the company forward by embracing artistic and educational programming that speaks to and is representative of today’s diverse community.’’

She is the latest of nearly half a dozen women who in the past two years have been appointed to leadership positions at a Boston-area theater company that was previously led by men.

Don Aucoin