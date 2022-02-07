This week’s TV: A new prince in ‘Bel-Air,’ a con artist’s caper, and a creepy mystery

1. Julia Garner, from “Ozark” among many other things, stars in “Inventing Anna.” Oh, you need more? She’ll play the scam artist who made her way into New York’s big-money crowd by pretending to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey. The nine-episode miniseries was created by Shonda Rhimes (whose “Bridgerton,” by the way, returns on March 25), and it’s based on a New York magazine article. Anna Chlumsky costars as the journalist who wrote the piece, and Laverne Cox, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Terry Kinney, Jennifer Esposito, and Anthony Edwards are also in the cast. It premieres Friday on Netflix.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Feb. 7-13.

2. Will Smith’s 1990s NBC sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is returning — but wait! It’s getting a major makeover. “Bel-Air” is a drama about the psychological strains on young Will (played by Jabari Banks) after moving from West Philadelphia to a wealthy Los Angeles community. Smith developed the new show with Morgan Cooper, who got the ball rolling back in 2019 with a mock trailer of “Fresh Prince” that went viral. Also in the cast: Adrian Holmes, Coco Jones, and Cassandra Freeman. It premieres Sunday on Peacock, and it has already been renewed for a second season.

David Oyelowo and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in HBO Max's "The Girl Before." Amanda Searle/ HBO Max

3. “The Girl Before” is a four-episode miniseries about . . . well, it’s a mystery. Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as a woman who agrees to all kinds of strange rules in order to move into a sleek modern house with a low rent. The owner, an architect played by David Oyelowo, has some mysterious reasoning behind his requirements, and it unfolds slowly and creepily. The show premieres Thursday on HBO Max.

4. Friday at 8 p.m., Showtime is premiering a three-part documentary about the history of race in America from the perspective of people of color. Called “everything’s gonna be all white,” it looks into issues from “the ever-shifting classifications of racial identity, to the generational effects of racism on housing, education and healthcare, to the singular fight of Indigenous populations to reclaim their land from constant encroachment,” according to the press release. The show, directed by Sacha Jenkins, will feature Jemele Hill, Amanda Seales, Favianna Rodriguez, Tamika Mallory, Styles P, Margaret Cho, and Dr. Nick Estes, among others.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Suspicion” A thriller that’s neither tense nor particularly logical. Apple TV+

“The Afterparty” An inventive whodunit played for laughs. Apple TV+

“Single Drunk Female” A likeable dramedy about getting sober. Freeform

“How I Met Your Father” A hangout comedy that’s missing ensemble magic. Hulu

“The Gilded Age” Old money versus new money in 1880s New York, from Julian Fellowes. HBO

“Ozark” The first half of the final season arrives. Netflix

“Station Eleven” The arts outlast the apocalypse in this strong limited series. HBO Max

“Somebody Somewhere” A luminous character portrait starring Bridget Everett. HBO

“All Creatures Great and Small” A sweet series grounded in a great respect for nature and all living things. GBH 2





