The Who to play TD Garden in May

The Who on Monday announced a May 18 date at TD Garden as part of the band’s first North American tour since the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Who have played the Boston area many times over the years, most recently at Fenway Park in 2019. The concert film “The Who Live in Boston” was recorded at the band’s 2002 show in Mansfield.
“The Who Hits Back!” tour begins April 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Tickets for the TD Garden show go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. at tdgarden.com.
Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.