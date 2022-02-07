Inflation and COVID dampen the spirits of employers

Employer confidence in Massachusetts continued its downward slide in January as business leaders worried about the protracted nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflationary pressures, according to the latest report from Associated Industries of Massachusetts. AIM’s Business Confidence Index, based on a monthly poll of more than 140 employers, fell by 0.8 points last month, to 55.9. That marks the index’s lowest level in the past 12 months, and the sixth consecutive monthly decline. Still, the index remains squarely in positive territory: Readings above a breakpoint of 50 indicate the overall mood is more upbeat than pessimistic. AIM said the drop in confidence came as inflation hit a 40-year-high, and the Omicron variant drove a surge in COVID-19 cases, making it even harder to fill empty positions. However, the state’s economy grew at a strong annualized rate of 8.2 percent in the last three months of 2021. — JON CHESTO

Meta Platforms Inc. has once again threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from Europe if it is unable to keep transferring user data back to the United States, amid negotiations between regulators to replace a scrapped privacy pact. European Union regulators have for months been stuck in negotiations with the United States to replace a transatlantic data transfer pact that thousands of companies relied on, but which got struck down by the EU Court of Justice in 2020 over fears citizens’ data isn’t safe once shipped to the United States. In its annual report published Thursday, Meta said that if it couldn’t rely on new or existing agreements — such as so-called standard contractual clauses — to shift data, then it would “likely be unable to offer a number of our most significant products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe.” Meta has already warned in its previous annual report that if it is not allowed to use standard contractual clauses, it would be “unable to operate” parts of its business in Europe, without naming its two key social media platforms. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Thiel to leave Meta board to focus on Trump’s agenda

Peter Thiel, the tech investor and conservative provocateur who has advised Mark Zuckerberg for nearly two decades at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., will step down from the company’s board after Meta’s annual shareholder meeting in May. Thiel, 54, who became a director in 2005 after an early investment in Facebook, plans to increase his political support of former president Donald Trump’s agenda during the 2022 election and doesn’t want his political activities to be a distraction for Facebook, according to a person close to Thiel. His focus will be on backing Blake Masters, JD Vance, and others who advance the Trump agenda, the person added, referring to Republican candidates for US Senate. “Peter is truly an original thinker who you can bring your hardest problems and get unique suggestions,” Zuckerberg said in a statement. “He has served on our board for almost two decades, and we’ve always known that at some point he would devote his time to other interests.” Thiel helped elect Trump president in 2016 by donating money and speaking on his behalf at the Republican National Convention. When Trump became president, Thiel worked on his transition team while nominating colleagues to fill government positions, including former Thiel Capital chief of staff Michael Kratsios, who served as the chief technology officer of the White House until last year. Thiel has continued to support Trump while meeting with members of the Republican Party and members of the far-right in recent years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Bumble buys French dating app

Bumble announced its first acquisition on Monday, making a move on French dating app Fruitz to increase its foothold in Western Europe and Canada. Since it launched in 2017, Fruitz has expanded to countries including the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain, and is particularly popular with Gen Z, a demographic that accounts for an increasing segment of online dating. Fruitz seeks to be honest about one’s dating intentions by matching people who are looking for the same type of relationship by selecting identical fruit emojis. Bumble, which upended the traditional dating scene by giving women the first move, said Fruitz fits into its mission to promote relationships that are healthy and equitable. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Peloton stock climbs in word of possible takeover

Peloton’s stock soared nearly 21 percent on Monday after reports that it’s exploring takeover options, a move that could test investors who are holding short positions. The New York-based fitness and lifestyle company is working with an adviser after an earlier plunge in Peloton’s shares made it a takeover target, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. The takeover interest is exploratory and may not lead to a transaction, they said. Peloton’s stock had fallen more than 80 percent from the high a year ago as the gradual easing of pandemic restrictions fueled concern that growth would slow. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

US to drop Trump-era tariffs on Japanese steel

US government officials said Monday that they reached an agreement to essentially lift the 25 percent tariff that former president Donald Trump imposed on imported Japanese steel. The deal with Japan would exclude the first 1.25 million metric tons of imported steel from the tax. That amount of steel is equal to the average that Americans imported from Japan in 2018 and 2019, effectively nullifying the tariffs while also allowing for taxes to be charged on any imports in excess of that sum. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Amazon hiking maximum base salary to keep, attract workers

Amazon is more than doubling the maximum base salary it pays employees to $350,000 from $160,000, the company told employees Monday. “This past year has seen a particularly competitive labor market, and in doing a thorough analysis of various options, weighing the economics of our business and the need to remain competitive for attracting and retaining top talent, we decided to make meaningfully bigger increases to our compensation levels than we do in a typical year,” said the memo, obtained by Bloomberg. Amazon also said it was increasing the compensation ranges of most jobs globally and is changing the timing of stock awards to align with promotions. Media reports indicate the turnover rate inside Amazon has reached crisis levels, and a record 50 vice presidents departed last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Google sued by Nordic company over search results

Google is being sued by Nordic price comparison provider PriceRunner for about $2.4 billion (22 billion kronor) at Stockholm’s patent and market court. The lawsuit follows the conclusion of a legal ruling in the European Union that established Google has breached antitrust laws by manipulating search results in favor of its own comparison-shopping services, PriceRunner said in an emailed statement Monday. Google spokesperson Emily Clarke told Bloomberg that the company is looking forward to defending its case in court. — BLOOMBERG NEWS