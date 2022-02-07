US is two years away from pre-COVID job rates, Federal Reserve says

Two key US labor-market metrics may take until 2024 to recover to their pre-pandemic growth trend, keeping maximum employment out of reach for now, a new study from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco showed.

A high level of retirements is reducing both the labor-force participation rate -- the share of Americans that are either working or looking for work -- and the employment-to-population ratio, which measures the number of people employed against the total working-age population. They’re unlikely to return to pre-pandemic highs, the paper said.

“Both series are well below trend, suggesting that the labor market is short of the Fed’s maximum-employment goal, despite very strong labor market conditions that partly reflect pandemic-related employment constraints,” researchers Sarah Albert and Robert G. Valletta wrote in a study published Monday.