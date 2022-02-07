fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius to announce resignation

By James Vaznis and Bianca Vázquez Toness Globe Staff,Updated February 7, 2022, 23 minutes ago
BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced her resignation Monday.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, who has been at the helm since July 2019, will resign at the end of the school year, two sources with knowledge of the plans said Monday.

Cassellius is expected to make the announcement public later Monday morning.

Mayor Michelle Wu does not want to appoint an interim, and wants to hire a permanent replacement by the time Cassellius leaves in June, the sources said.

Cassellius came to Boston after a stint as the Minnesota education commissioner.


This is a developing story. Check back for details.

