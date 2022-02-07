Boston Winter Express gets rolling this weekend

“This is an opportunity for us to bring some cold-weather joy to our neighborhoods,” Wu said in a statement Friday. “We are excited to bring communities across our city together safely outside in the wintertime. I invite Boston residents to come join us at these events for family-friendly fun, hot chocolate, and more!”

The festivities will take place on four weekends, beginning Feb. 13, and Mayor Michelle Wu said she hopes they will provide a reprieve from a hard winter.

The city will host a new series of outdoor events called the Boston Winter Express, featuring free artistic performances, book giveaways, and complimentary hot drinks.

The first event will celebrate Lunar New Year on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Chinatown Gate in Auntie Kay & Uncle Frank Chin Park in partnership with the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy and Chinatown Main Street. It will feature complimentary food and drinks, free COVID-19 test kits provided by the Boston Public Health Commission, free books courtesy of the Boston Public Library, and the City of Boston’s “City Hall To Go” truck.

Additional stops will take place in Nubian Square on Feb. 26 and in Fields Corner at Town Field on March 5.

As part of the event, the city will also bring back the Children’s Winter Festival on Boston Common on Feb. 17, with a host of activities for all ages including music, giveaways, and various winter attractions.

Each event will include seasonal lighting, warm seating, musical and artistic performances, public art created by local artists, and complimentary hot beverages provided by neighborhood restaurants.

“Our outdoor spaces are vital social and ecological infrastructure,” said Gretchen Rabinkin, executive director of the Boston Society of Landscape Architects, said in the statement. “We are delighted to collaborate with Mayor Wu and community partners to create joyful ways that invite residents and small businesses to connect and play throughout Boston’s neighborhoods. Especially in winter, these moments together out of doors improve our mental and physical health.”

The events are made possible by partnerships with the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics, Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment, Boston Parks and Recreation Department, Boston Public Library and the Boston Public Health Commission.













Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.