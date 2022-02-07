Drivers, beware of flying ice chunks — and remember to clear snow and ice from the roof and hood of your vehicle

“Thankfully there were no serious injuries,” the tweet said. “Pls clean ice and snow off your vehicle, including not just the windows but also the roof, hood, trunk, bed, etc. to prevent this.”

On Monday Massachusetts State Police tweeted a photo of a cracked windshield that had been damaged by a chunk of ice that came off another car on Interstate 93 south in Medford on Sunday.

After responding to several reports of broken windshields, State Police in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are cautioning motorists to completely clear all snow and ice off their vehicles before taking to the road.

New Hampshire State Police issued a similar warning by tweeting out photos of trucks with cracked windshields.

“Troopers have continued to respond to calls for service involving vehicles that have been struck with ice while traveling on the roadway,” the tweet said. “Many of these calls resulted in minor damage or a cracked windshield. You must remove all snow & ice prior to driving - it’s the law!”

David Procopio, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police, said there have been “numerous” incidents of damage caused by flying ice over the past couple of days.

“There is no specific law in Mass. that explicitly requires you to clean snow and ice,” Procopio said in an email. “Because of the threat to safety posed by drivers who do not clear their cars, however, we will cite them for either impeded operation (if the snow or ice is blocking windows/sight) or unsecured load (the load being, of course, the snow/ice on the roof or in a truck bed subject to fly off). Impeded operation carries a $40 fine. Unsecured load carries a $200 fine.”

Procopio said he didn’t have an exact number of citations that have been issued for this, but “suffice to say we have been writing drivers for these violations for snow/ice issues this winter.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.