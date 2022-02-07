East Boston man, 39, hit with OUI charge following predawn crash in Sumner Tunnel

An East Boston man was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he crashed his car in the Sumner Tunnel during the predawn hours Monday, according to State Police.

In a statement, the agency identified the driver as 39-year-old Eric R. Hernandez, who suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening and who now faces charges of operating under the influence of liquor, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating after license suspension or revocation.

It wasn’t known if Hernandez had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.