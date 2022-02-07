East Boston man, 39, hit with OUI charge following predawn crash in Sumner Tunnel

An East Boston man was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he crashed his car in the Sumner Tunnel during the predawn hours Monday, according to State Police.
In a statement, the agency identified the driver as 39-year-old Eric R. Hernandez, who suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening and who now faces charges of operating under the influence of liquor, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating after license suspension or revocation.
It wasn’t known if Hernandez had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
State Police said the single-car crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1A south at the entrance to the tunnel.
Advertisement
Troopers said Hernandez was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla that “struck several sand barrels that had been put in place in front of an attenuator as a crash guard.”
Hernandez, the statement said, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment and will be mailed a summons to appear in court at a later date.
Responding troopers determined he would be charged based on their investigation at the scene, according to the release. The statement did not elaborate.