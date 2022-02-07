Florida man using GPS takes wrong turn onto tracks in Ashland; exits car before train destroys it

The man, whose name was not released because he is not accused of any wrongdoing, was driving a friend’s vehicle when he drove into the train crossing, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan. Once the car got stuck, the man stayed in the car, telephoned police and asked what he should so, Sullivan said.

A Florida man using GPS as his guide took a wrong turn onto Cherry Street in Ashland Sunday night and ended up asking police for help when his car got stuck on the train tracks as an MBTA commuter rail train headed his way, officials said Monday.

“Ashland police instructed him to exit the vehicle, and move away from the track area, which was sound advice,’' Sullivan said.

It was also life-saving for the 27-year-old man from Pembroke Pines, Fla.

At 5:54 p.m. Ashland police responded and found the 2011 Honda Accord caught on the tracks, according to Acting Police Chief Richard Briggs.

The driver told police he was following his GPS and turned and “he got hung up on the tracks,” said Briggs.

Moments after police arrived at the scene, officers heard the train warning horn signal and the crossing arms started to come down, Briggs said.

Police said only 15 seconds had elapsed since their arrival when a train traveling west from Framingham to Southborough struck the Honda at a high rate of speed, Briggs said. Sullivan said the engineer was about 200 yards away when they spotted the car, and began an emergency braking procedure.

“He was unable to stop in time and did strike an unoccupied vehicle,’' Sullivan said.

Worcester Line Train 2513 collided with the vehicle, leaving the four door sedan looking like it had already been through a junkyard’s metal compacting machine. The force of the impact propelled the Honda 100 yards down the tracks, Briggs said.

Sullivan said the car was registered to a woman believed to be a friend of the driver.

According to Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the T’s commuter rail operations, there were 73 passengers on board and none reported injuries. The train had departed South Station at 5 p.m., officials said.

“All warning systems were functioning as intended,” Keolis said.

Ashland Fire Chief Keith Robie said this wasn’t the first time that a vehicle got stuck on those train tracks.

“Two years ago same exact thing happened… exactly two years to the date,” said Robie.

Robie said it appeared that “lack of knowledge of the area” and “possibly driver error” that resulted in the vehicles getting stuck.

“In both cases it was people unfamiliar with the area,” Robie said.

Sullivan added: “We are grateful that no on was injured. We strongly suggest to anyone in the future who believes that they’re stuck on the tracks and they can’t extricate themselves - don’t waste time calling the local police. Get out of the vehicle and get away to a safe distance - and then call the police.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.