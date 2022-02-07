Man, 30, arrested for allegedly pointing gun at woman at N.H. bar

According to the statement, officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill and Cantina located at 300 S. Willow St. for a man, later identified as Worster, who’d been “flashing a handgun at other customers.”

Manchester police in a statement identified the alleged assailant as Justin Worster, 30, a city resident. It wasn’t clear if Worster had retained counsel.

A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly pointing a gun at a female patron inside a Manchester, N.H. restaurant and bar, prompting the woman to take cover in a bathroom, police said.

A second caller reported that Worster had menaced her with the weapon.

“A second caller reported that the individual had pointed the gun at her and she locked herself in the bathroom,” the statement said.

A responding officer recognized Worster as the suspect based on the description provided by callers. The officer, police said, told Worster to take his hands out of his pockets and later struggled with police who took him into custody.

Worster’s “hands were in his pocket and the officer gave loud, clear and concise commands to take his hands out of his pockets,” police said.

Worster, police said, was slated for arraignment Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court – North on charges of criminal threatening with a firearm, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and resisting arrest.

The incident at the restaurant followed a case last month of a patron allegedly threatening customers with a gun at an Exeter, N.H., sports bar called Shooters, after they chuckled when he inquired about a missing credit card.

The alleged assailant at Shooters, Ricky A. Gagne, 49, of East Kingston, N.H., was charged with our counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.





