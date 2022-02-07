Man, 67, dies while climbing White Mountains in N.H.

Fish and Game was alerted soon after 11:30 a.m. Friday that the man collapsed while hiking up Mount Willard to go ice climbing, according to the statement. Members of his group immediately started performing CPR and tried to revive him for over an hour, officials said.

The man’s death was confirmed in a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game on Monday. His name wasn’t disclosed.

A 67-year-old Florida man died Friday while climbing the White Mountains in New Hampshire, authorities said.

“Unfortunately, the climber passed away and he was placed in a litter, lowered several hundred feet to the rail bed, and carried a little over a half mile to the trailhead,” the statement said, adding that Mountain Rescue Service, Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, Bartlett Fire, and Twin Mountain Fire all responded to the call.

The White Mountains have presented an appealing — but potentially dangerous — avenue for outdoor recreation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Globe reported in October 2020, prior to the arrival of vaccines, that for city dwellers, the White Mountains offer a rare opportunity to explore — and even socialize — sans mask.

Officials with Fish and Game said fishing and hunting license sales were up nearly 50 percent over the summer — and phones are ringing steadily through the night with calls for help.

Last year, authorities reported multiple deaths in the White Mountains, including a 53-year-old Beverly man, a 66-year-old Connecticut man, and a 61-year-old man from Massachusetts.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

