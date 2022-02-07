Pedestrian struck, killed on Mass. Pike in Natick

A pedestrian died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Natick, State Police said.

Troopers responded to I-90 westbound at exit 117, where the pedestrian, whose identity was not released, was hit, State Police said on Twitter. The left two lanes of that side of the highway were closed for a time, according to the tweet.

The Natick fire department and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the crash, State Police said. Neither agency was available for comment late Sunday night. State Police did not immediately respond to inquiries, and no further information was available. The cause of the accident is under investigation.