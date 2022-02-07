Rain moving in as temperatures turn mild this week

Although it was cold over the weekend, the arctic air has now retreated northeastward. It’s the absence of cold air which is leading to rain not snow. One exception: The ski areas should do pretty well with up to 6 inches of snow in some northern areas, adding to a growing base.

Low pressure is going to move along the coastline during the next 24 hours, bringing with it some light wintry weather — but this is basically a cold season rain event. If you look at the loop below, you will see blue, representing snow, mainly over inland areas and rain in green for the rest of us. The timing of the loop ends just after noon on Tuesday and it’s at that point that any rain will be ending.

Total rainfall from the system should be around a quarter to 1 inch of precipitation, with the heaviest over Southeastern Massachusetts. This won’t be enough rain to create any flooding but will be enough to cause slow travel for the Monday evening commute as well as the morning one on Tuesday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely overnight Monday into the first half of Tuesday especially south of Boston. NOAA

The mild weather will continue into Saturday with temperatures in the 40s and more melting. You may notice the hard snowpack lingering longer than you’d expect due to all the energy it’s going to take to get rid of it.

High temperatures will make it near or even just over 40° for Tuesday. NOAA

Ice takes more energy to melt than fluffy snow. The sleet and ice on the ground has a very high density and therefore will be quite resistant to the mild temperatures.

Looking farther ahead to the third week of February, things could become more active and colder again. While I don’t think we’re going to see any prolonged cold there’s likely a day or two where temperatures will struggle to get near freezing. This past weekend we had two days in a row with temperatures in the 20s. I don’t think we’ll see back-to-back days as cold the rest of the winter, but it doesn’t mean we’re done with cold and snow — it’s way too early for that.

It appears the worst of this winter's cold has retreated for now. NOAA







