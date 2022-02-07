Robin Herman, ‘perfect role model’ for female sports journalists, dies at 70

The league president’s response “had always been ‘no.’ And from certain club presidents and general managers it had been less polite and more like ‘hell no,’ " recalled Ms. Herman, who was 70 when she died Feb. 1 in her Waltham home of ovarian cancer.

“I had been lobbying the NHL to allow me into its clubs’ locker rooms as a matter of equity and professionalism,” Ms. Herman, who was then a New York Times reporter, recalled in a 2004 blog post . “At the time I was the only female member of the National Hockey Writers Association.”

Robin Herman had been trying to argue her way into National Hockey League locker rooms long before a memorable night in 1975 when she broke the gender barrier for female reporters by conducting interviews in what had been an all-male bastion.

Everything changed in Montreal after the 1975 NHL All-Star Game.

“I didn’t ask for the big event to happen that night,” wrote Ms. Herman, who in subsequent years wrote about health care for the Times and The Washington Post before ending her career as assistant dean for communications at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“At a press conference the day before the game, a waggish reporter from Boston, without my prompting or foreknowledge, asked the two All-Star team coaches if they would admit accredited female reporters into the locker room after the game as they routinely did the male reporters,” Ms. Herman said. “The two coaches looked briefly at one another, one of them raised an eyebrow, and then they both firmly said yes.”

That opened the door the next night to Ms. Herman and Marcelle St. Cyr, a reporter for CKLM radio in Canada. As they stepped into the locker room, they wrote a new chapter in the history of women facing gender barriers in all realms of reporting.

It quickly became apparent that their presence, rather than the game itself, was the top story, even though for a moment Ms. Herman had hoped they would go relatively unnoticed.

“I was wearing dark slacks and a dark sweater; I didn’t stand out, I thought,” she wrote. “But there was a rumble and then a kind of shriek and shout. What they saw apparently astonished them: a girl in the locker room!”

Male reporters crowded Ms. Herman, shoving cameras and microphones at her as she tried to interview a player, “but I could hardly hear his words for the din and for the rush of my own blood in my head. ‘Why are you here,’ the male reporters asked. ‘What are you doing?’ I tried to push them away. I’m not the news; ‘I’m just doing my job,’ I kept saying, to no avail, for I was, that night, big news indeed.”

The attention didn’t end that night and she fielded letters from angry hockey fans, including an anonymous missive she quoted in her blog:

“Dear Miss Herman — It’s hard to address a harlot disguised as a reporter, but I just want to warn you that you cannot do such a thing with impunity. It’s wrong, no matter how many women libbers might dumbly applaud. If there had been any real, real men in that locker room you would have been kicked out on your prostitutional ass. … Surely you shall regret this, and regret it bitterly.”

She was 23 years old the night of the All-Star Game, and “eventually, over the course of a year, through sheer force of my persuasion and gathering momentum kicked off by the All-Star game, the other NHL teams, one by one, allowed me into their locker rooms,” she wrote.

The strongest objections, she added, were made not by players around her age, but by older owners, general managers, and coaches “who simply couldn’t accept the idea of a woman in this historically, culturally, and very literally and nakedly all-male territory.”

Born in New York City on Nov. 24, 1951, Robin Cathy Herman grew up in the suburbs, in Port Washington, N.Y., on Long Island.

Her mother, Mildred Gold Herman, was a sculptor. Her father, Sidney Herman, taught business law at what is now the New York Institute of Technology.

Ms. Herman attended high school in Port Washington and graduated from Princeton University in 1973 as part of the first class that included women as undergraduates.

“I didn’t set out to be a sportswriter,” she wrote in her blog, recalling that she had planned to be a doctor.

Then she began writing for The Daily Princetonian newspaper, insisting that she be assigned a sports beat, as were the male reporters. Choosing to cover rugby, she began her first story: “Happiness is a warm scrum.”

Hired as a clerk in the Times’ sports department after graduating, she was promoted to reporter and wrote about other sports before being assigned to cover the NHL’s New York Islanders.

About five years into her reporting, she switched to covering health care at the Times, where she met Paul Horvitz, a national desk editor who later worked for the International Herald Tribune.

They lived in Paris for a few years and then in Maryland, during which she contributed articles to The Washington Post.

Their family moved to Greater Boston in 1999 when Harvard hired Ms. Herman to be head of communications for the School of Public Health. She later was named assistant dean before retiring several years ago.

Ms. Herman “loved to think and analyze,” her husband said.

“She was a smart, curious person who was perfect for journalism because she always was skeptical about things that were being placed in front of her as grand achievements,” he said. “She loved to research stuff and wrestle it to the ground.”

As a writer, Ms. Herman had a sharp eye for details, such as when she wrote in 1978 about Wayne Gretzky when he was a teenager on the cusp of turning professional and sported a physique that would have looked more at home on a baseball diamond than a pro hockey rink:

“With mock fear he asked if it was safe to walk the streets of New York,” she began the article. “The joke was that Wayne Gretzky, now 17 years old, has been thwarting assaults since he began outclassing the big boys as a 5‐year‐old all‐star player on a hockey team for 11‐year‐olds.”

For women covering sports for news organizations, Ms. Herman “was the perfect role model,” said Lesley Visser, a former Globe sportswriter who became the first female NFL analyst on TV.

“Robin had a dignity in an undignified environment,” Visser said. “We were really strangers in a strange land. No one thought it was easy, but she never lost her poise.”

In addition to her husband, Ms. Herman leaves a daughter, Eva Horvitz of Victoria, Va.; a son, Zachary Horvitz of Boulder, Colo.; a sister, Summer Pramer of Belle Mead, N.J.; and two grandchildren.

The family will announce a gathering of remembrance.

In the weeks after she broke the gender barrier for female reporters in NHL locker rooms, male reporters continued to ask Ms. Herman whether “women had the right to be in the locker room,” she wrote. “And I found myself forced to muster Supreme Court-worthy arguments for an inane, essentially logistical problem that could easily have been solved by a few big towels.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.