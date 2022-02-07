Six things we learned about Eric Lander in the Politico story

An investigation found ‘credible evidence’ that Lander was harsh and disrespectful in dealing with staff

Politico has been scrutinizing the workplace behavior of Eric Lander, President Biden’s top science adviser who was previously the president and founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. The website reports that he has been the subject of an internal White House investigation and has apologized to colleagues, acknowledging that he treated them in a “disrespectful or demeaning way.”

An internal White House investigation found “credible evidence” that Lander was “bullying” toward his then-general counsel, Rachel Wallace, Politico reported. A White House official, in a January briefing on the probe, also said there was “credible evidence” that there were “disrespectful interactions with staff” by Lander and leadership of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, which Lander heads; and that Lander had “spoken harshly and disrespectfully to colleagues in front of other colleagues.”

“The investigation found credible evidence of instances of multiple women having complained to other staff about negative interactions with Dr. Lander, where he spoke to them in a demeaning or abrasive way in front of other staff,” the White House official also said in a recording of the briefing obtained by Politico.

Six current and former staffers told Politico said that while Lander bullied men and women, he appeared to take delight in trying to embarrass female colleagues in front of others.

But a spokesperson for the Office of Science Technology Policy told Politico that the “investigation did not find credible evidence of gender-based discrimination.”

’Corrective action’ has been taken

The White House has required Lander to hold more collaborative meetings with subordinates, such as “brown bag sessions,” the White House official said in the recorded briefing. The White House also mandated more trainings for all staff on the workplace policy, Politico reported. Officials are going to check back in to see if the problematic behavior has ceased.

“The investigation found credible evidence of violations of the EOP’s Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy, and corrective action was taken consistent with those findings,” the OSTP spokesperson told Politico.

Some current and former staffers told Politico the actions were insufficent, including some who said Lander should be fired.

He’s apologized

Politico also obtained an apology letter Lander sent to the office’s staff on Friday. “I am deeply sorry for my conduct. I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly or were present at the time,” he wrote.

“It’s my responsibility to set a respectful tone for our community. It’s clear that I have not lived up to this responsibility. I have spoken to colleagues within OSTP in a disrespectful or demeaning way,” he wrote.

The OSTP spokesperson said, “We are going to let Eric’s apology to our team speak for itself.”

Biden has promised a respectful atmosphere in his administration

Lander’s behavior appeared to contrast with President Biden’s pledge for a respectful workplace atmosphere in his administration.

Swearing in political appointees on Inauguration Day, Biden said, “If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.”

Lander is a prominent scientist who is close to Biden

Lander is a prominent scientist with a long list of accomplishments who has stepped down from his work at the Broad and is on leave as a faculty member at Harvard, MIT, and the Broad. He’s also a close confidant of Biden. Politico reports he served on the board of the Biden Cancer Initiative, which Biden launched after serving as vice president. Lander is also head of the Biden’s “Cancer Moonshot” initiative, an effort to end cancer that is a personal priority for Biden, whose son died of cancer in 2015.

Lander also has a long-standing relationship with Biden’s deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed. Reed previously served as president of the Broad Foundation, which supports the Broad Institute.

Lander is also no stranger to controversy

Lander has been entangled in controversies before. As recently as his confirmation hearing last spring, for example, he apologized for “understating” the role of two women scientists in a 2016 essay on the discovery of CRISPR gene-editing technology, Politico reported.

Politico also reported that there were some concerns at his confirmation hearing about fundraising meetings Lander had with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was the last Cabinet nominee to be confirmed.

STAT News reported Sunday that his apology to OSTP staff was the latest in a string of apologies.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.