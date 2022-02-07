This former Brown chancellor is in the running to be US ambassador to Italy

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 564 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Vaccinated with two shots: 833,748 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 654 (on Friday)

Test-positive rate: 6.3 percent

Currently hospitalized: 311

Total deaths: 3,354

Providence is already home to the former US ambassador to Malta (Joe Paolino). Now a former Brown University chancellor could be the next ambassador to Italy.

Axios is reporting that Stephen Robert is in the running to be the ambassador. Robert is close allies with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had been considered a candidate for the ambassadorship, but announced last month she intends to seek reelection.

Robert, 80, graduated from Brown in 1962 and served as the university’s chancellor from 1998 until 2007. He is also the former chairman and CEO of the investment bank Oppenheimer & Co.

The ambassadorship to Italy is one of the most sought-after US diplomatic posts. You get to live in Villa Taverna, a 15th century property in Rome with an art collection that includes a “Baroque fountain, a 3rd century A.D. Roman sarcophagus, ancient Egyptian granite columns with white Luna marble capitals, and 300-year-old busts of Roman emperors.”

Best of all, the villa also includes a three-story caveau that holds more than 5,000 bottles of wine.

Washington insiders had been speculating that Biden was keeping the ambassadorship open for Pelosi if she retired from Congress. The previous ambassador to Italy was Lewis Eisenberg.

⚓ Has one of the most famous ships in world history been discovered off Goat Island? Read more.

⚓ Two of Rhode Island’s three Republican National Committee members on Friday voted against censuring Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger and declaring the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol “legitimate political discourse.” Read more.

⚓ Advocates for victims of abuse by priests are accusing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence and Bishop Thomas Tobin of a “cover-up” after a Smithfield priest was placed on administrative leave this week over a child sex abuse allegation dating to 40 years ago. Read more.

⚓ Advocates are calling for state officials to install temporary barriers while awaiting a more permanent means of trying to prevent suicides from the Newport Pell, Jamestown Verrazzano, Mount Hope, and Sakonnet River bridges. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Headmaster Magazine co-publishers Jason Tranchida and Matthew Lawrence, who are uncovering a little-known piece of Newport history. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Jazmine Ulloa has an excellent read on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who might become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Read more.

⚓ Before you give a rose to someone you love this Valentine’s Day, that flower needs to travel the globe. These days, that’s no easy trip. Read more.

⚓ The Beanpot men’s college hockey tournament is back. Read more.

⚓ The House Committee on State Government and Elections will take up the proposed redistricting maps at 4 p.m.

⚓ The Providence Ward Boundaries Committee meets at 6 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The Globe’s Black History Month Film Festival continues with a virtual screening of “Moonlight” at 3 p.m.

What more does Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza have to do to convince state leaders to take the city’s pension problems seriously? If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to former CVS executive Helena Foulkes about her campaign for governor. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

