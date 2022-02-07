Three people from Mass. among 5 hurt in string of snowmobile crashes in N.H.

While crossing a bridge over the Peabody River, Fish and Game said Ravesi’s machine was “a little too close to the edge of the trail,” so she “inadvertently had a ski ride up a bridge support cable.”

Theresa Ravesi, 67, of Maynard, Mass., was injured on Friday at around 2:45 p.m. in Gorham, N.H., on the Corridor 19 snowmobile trail when her snowmobile rolled on top of her, Fish and Game said in a statement.

Five people, including three from Massachusetts, were injured in four snowmobile crashes this weekend in New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials.

Ravesi’s husband and a woman walking on the trail immediately helped her and lifted the machine off of her, officials said. Ravesi was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H. and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Ravesi was found to be a very experienced snowmobiler who was riding a personally owned machine,” Fish and Game said. “It appears that a short moment of inattention was likely the primary contributing factor in this incident.”

Leslie Caribo, 57, of Leicester, Mass., drifted off the side of the Corridor 5 snowmobile trail in Littleton, N.H., into deep powder just before 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from Fish and Game.

“Caribo was attempting a sharp left turn when the incident happened,” the statement said. Due to the deep powder, the machine would not turn and ended up in a ditch where Caribo came off the snowmobile and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Fish and Game said 911 was called, and other riders in the area helped Caribo. Littleton Fire, Ambulance, and Police also responded to the scene of the crash, along with a conservation officer, the statement said.

“Because of the distance of the crash scene to the nearest road, Littleton Fire Department used a tracked utility terrain vehicle to transport rescue personnel to the scene and Caribo out of the woods to an awaiting ambulance,” Fish and Game said.

Caribo was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment, according to the statement.

On Sunday morning at around 10:50 a.m., Andrea Gagnon, 56, of Chelmsford, Mass., crashed into a tree while traveling in the area of Echo Lake on the Corridor 11 trail through Franconia Notch State Park, according to a statement from Fish and Game.

Gagnon swerved on a narrow part of the trail to avoid crashing into another snowmobile, Fish and Game said.

Fish and Game said Gagnon suffered minor injuries, and the other snowmobile operator helped her. She refused medical treatment at the scene, said Conservation Officer II Christopher McKee in a telephone interview.

The department is investigating the accident and urged riders to be safe.

“New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind snowmobilers to keep right and always travel at a safe speed,” the statement said.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday, South Hampton Police notified New Hampshire Fish and Game of a snowmobile accident on private property that injured two people.

Jasmine Berecz, 45, crashed a snowmobile into a tree on her own property off of Hilldale Avenue in South Hampton, N.H., officials said.

She was riding with one passenger, Tammy Condon, 47, and neither were wearing helmets, said Sergeant Jeremy Hawkes in a telephone interview.

South Hampton Police and Fire responded, and Berecz was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for “serious but non-life-threatening” injuries, the statement said. The passenger suffered minor injuries, according to the statement.

After an investigation by conservation officers, inexperience was deemed the leading factor of the crash, officials said. Fish and Game urged riders to wear safety equipment.

“New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to always wear safety equipment while operating a snowmobile or [an off-highway recreational vehicle], and to ride within your abilities. For more safe riding tips visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/safety-facts.html,” Fish and Game said in the statement.

