Key events in Superintendent Cassellius’ time at BPS

January 2020 : The new superintendent lays out her five-year strategic plan, pledging to boost both equity and rigor, and successfully lobbies for a $100 million budget increase to help make it happen.

July 2019 : Cassellius pledges to begin by visiting every Boston school and meeting with hundreds of parents, students, teachers, and community members.

May 2019 : Boston School Committee announces selection of Brenda Cassellius as superintendent after a year-long search.

March 2020: A scathing 300-page state audit details longstanding deficiencies in BPS and the lack of a “clear, coherent, district-wide strategy for supporting low-performing schools.” A few days later, the COVID-19 pandemic shuts down schools across the state.

July 2020: Top administrators at the city’s high schools call on the School Committee to halt Cassellius’ sweeping plan for high school redesign, saying it ignores years of study about the schools’ complexities.

August 2020: The School Committee gives Cassellius solid marks in her first performance review, praising her for addressing systemic racism, working to avert a state takeover, and leading schools through the pandemic.

August 2020: Cassellius delays announcing Boston’s plans for school reopening. With teachers raising safety concerns, all schools eventually open in remote mode.

December 2020: Members of the Boston Teachers Union overwhelmingly vote no confidence in Cassellius, the first such vote in decades, citing her handling of the pandemic.

February 2021: Unveiling the district’s annual budget proposal, Cassellius highlights plans to add social workers and family liaisons and new summer programs to help students recover from learning losses.

June: The School Committee votes 4-1 to extend Cassellius’ contract another two years, until 2024, despite concerns that the next mayor should have a say in district leadership.

August: The Globe reports that the superintendent is not licensed to run the district because she never took the state certification exam. The following month, Cassellius secures a license after passing the state’s exam.

September: Still plagued by tardy buses a month into the new school year, Cassellius hires an outside consultant to probe a chronic problem that has long persisted in the district.

September: Asked to grade the superintendent’s performance during the last mayoral debate before the preliminary election, candidate Michelle Wu gives Cassellius a ‘C’ while acknowledging the daunting challenges posed by the pandemic.

February: Mayor Michelle Wu announces “a mutual decision” for Cassellius to step down from her position in June.

























































