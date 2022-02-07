Two people killed in crashes in Natick and Dartmouth identified

Before he was struck, Connearney was driving a 2018 Ford Fiesta that went off the roadway and into a ditch on the right side of the off ramp for Exit 117.

The first crash took place on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Natick around 8:30 p.m. when Ryan Connearney was struck and fatally injured while walking on the limited access highway. Connearney was 26 and a Framingham resident, State Police said.

State Police Monday identified two people who died in separate crashes in Natick and Dartmouth Sunday night.

“Connearney exited his vehicle and ran into the left travel lane on the westbound side and was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze. He was determined to be deceased at the scene,’’ State Police said in a statement. The man driving the Cruze is a Walpole resident and was taken to Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash, State Police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Shortly after 10 p.m., troopers and other first responders rushed to a crash on Interstate 195 in Dartmouth. On arrival, authorities discovered a Jeep that for reasons still under investigation had gone off the highway and slammed into a tree in the median, State Police said.

One of the two passengers in the rented Jeep was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was identified as Eleanor Estrella, 63 of New Bedford.

The driver, a 25-year-old New Bedford woman, suffered life-threatening injuries while the second passenger, a 17-year-old New Bedford girl, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford for treatment.

The driver was in critical condition Monday, State Police said.

The cause of this crash also remains under investigation.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.