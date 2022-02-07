With new Frontier flight to Cancun, Rhode Island’s ‘international’ airport will soon live up to the name

PROVIDENCE — For almost two years now, the airport in Warwick has been international in name only, at least when it comes to scheduled passenger service.

That will soon change: Frontier Airlines is launching once-weekly nonstop flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Cancun, Mexico on Feb. 19. It’s the first scheduled international passenger service since Air Canada took a hiatus in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — so long ago that it was before state legislators added “Rhode Island” to the name of the airport.

The airport does have international charter and cargo flights. Customs and Border Protection officials have already been working with international cargo carriers Wamos Air and Maleth Aero, with routes between Rhode Island and Southeast Asia, said Airport Corporation spokesman John Goodman. They “are prepared to respond to returning service from Cancun, Mexico and other flights as international travel resumes,” Goodman said.