Worcester could rescind city mask mandate Monday night; other towns also lifting restrictions

If the board passes the measure, the statement continued, the mandate will expire the day before President’s Day weekend, and Worcester will follow the state Department of Health’s ongoing advisory which encourages but doesn’t require residents to mask up in indoor settings outside their homes.

In a statement released Sunday morning, city officials said Dr. Michael Hirsh, Worcester’s medical director, and City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. will request a vote at Monday’s health board meeting “to rescind the Emergency Regulation requiring face coverings in all indoor private common spaces in the workplace and indoor private spaces open to the public, effective Friday, February 18.”

Worcester’s Board of Health will vote Monday night on whether to rescind a citywide mask mandate, following other communities who’ve made similar moves with COVID-19 cases dropping after the recent Omicron surge, according to officials and records.

The statement said a separate mandate requiring masks at all K-12 public, private, parochial, and charter schools will remain in effect through at least February 28.

Worcester’s no outlier when it comes to potentially rolling back mask mandates.

In Lowell, the city’s indoor mask mandate was rescinded Feb. 2, but officials said in a statement that masks “are still required in school and City buildings.”

In Salem, the Board of Health will “be re-evaluating the mask requirement at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening,” said Dominick Pangallo, chief of staff to Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, via email Monday.

Salem’s mandate requires people to don masks inside “all public places and inside all private places open to the public,” per the city website. In addition, the site says, “masks are required inside all City buildings for both employees and the public.”

Malden, meanwhile, rescinded its mask mandate last week, citing declining virus and hospitalization numbers and increased vaccine access, according to an executive order signed by Mayor Gary Christenson and Health Board Director Christopher Webb.

“The mask requirement for indoor public locations is rescinded and now advisory,” the order said in part. “This section applies to all workers and customers of a business or other organization open to the public, including but not limited to all retail establishments, fitness centers, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, event venues, and private/social clubs.”

City officials said a separate mandate requiring any person over age 2 to wear a mask inside a municipal building unless they have a medical exemption will remain in effect until further notice.

“This mask requirement includes all employees and visitors in Malden City Hall, Police and Fire Stations, the Department of Public Works, the Malden Public Library, Senior Center, Teen Center and Parking Department,” the Malden order said.

In Mansfield, officials last week rescinded a town mandate requiring people to wear face coverings in indoor public locations. The change took effect Monday.

“The Board of Health strongly encourages residents and visitors to continue to wear masks or face coverings when indoors at public locations to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said the town in a statement Monday.

Sudbury’s Board of Health on Tuesday afternoon will take up discussion “and/or modification of” the town’s mask mandate at the panel’s regular meeting, according to an agenda posted to the municipal website.

Sudbury’s mandate requires people to wear face coverings in “all public or private (open to the public), indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status,” its website says.

But other communities such as New Bedford, which has a mask mandate for municipal buildings, aren’t quite ready to get rid of the restriction

Cases are dropping here as they are in other parts of the state, but lifting New Bedford’s mask mandate in public buildings is not yet in the works,” said Michael Lawrence, a spokesman for New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell’s office, via email Monday.

Mask mandates came back into vogue late last year as some COVID-19 variants proved to be transmissible among the vaccinated.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announced Monday that a statewide mask mandate in schools will be lifted effective March 7.

“Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy,” Murphy tweeted. “But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and growth in vaccinations.”

Massachusetts’ current school policy, developed as the Delta variant emerged last summer, allows local officials to lift the mask requirement if they can demonstrate that at least 80 percent of all students and staff in a school building are vaccinated.

On Jan. 10, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley extended the policy through Feb. 28. He also allowed, for the first time, nonvaccinated people in schools that achieve the 80 percent threshold to also go maskless.

“Policies that were developed for the fall semester need to be updated to reflect where things stand now, not where they stood in the fall,” said Dr. Westyn Branch-Elliman, an infectious diseases specialist and an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, in a recent interview.

Branch-Elliman, who advises state education leaders on COVID and helped develop the mask policy, told the Globe that the public’s “going to have to learn to live with the virus. And that means making some hard decisions about what mitigation measures we want to maintain in the long term.”

Christina Prignano of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.