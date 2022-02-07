After New Jersey lifts its school mask mandate, will New York and Connecticut follow?

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said last week that officials were “striving” to remove mask mandates in schools, but that vaccination rates for younger children needed to rise before that happened.

Coronavirus metrics in New Jersey have been on the decline, prompting Gov. Philip Murphy to announce Monday that he would eliminate the state’s mask mandate for students and school employees. The new policy will take effect the second week of March, nearly two years after New Jersey became one of the epicenters of the pandemic.

New York and Connecticut have not followed New Jersey’s lead in removing mask requirements for teachers and students, but officials in both states say they are continuing to closely monitor both coronavirus case counts and vaccination rates for younger residents.

“The more children we have vaccinated, the safer they’ll be when they go to school,” Hochul said. “We’re just not there yet.”

In appearance Monday in Kingston, New York, she said that she was still monitoring the situation and noted that New Jersey’s mandate would not be lifted for another month.

“I’m gathering data,” Hochul said. “We are trending in a very, very good direction.”

The rate for fully vaccinated New York residents ages 5-11 is 30%; that age group became eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in early November. That rate for children ages 12-17 is 70%, according to federal data.

A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Education said Monday that the city’s mask mandate for schools, which is separate from the state requirement, remained unchanged. The city will decide what to do with its mandate based on what happens on the state level, the spokesperson said.

As of Sunday, new virus cases in New York dropped 69% statewide in the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database. Hospitalizations decreased 42% and new deaths decreased 39% over the same time period.

New York’s statewide rule requiring masks or proof of full vaccination for all indoor public places is currently set to expire Thursday. The state has a separate mask mandate for schools, which was put in place in August, before the mask-or-vaccination order was issued. That school mandate expires Feb. 21, but it is expected to be renewed, according to a spokesperson for the state Department of Health.

In Connecticut, the state’s mask mandate for schools will expire Feb. 15 unless the Legislature agrees to extend the governor’s pandemic emergency powers. Gov. Ned Lamont last month asked the Legislature to extend some of the orders he issued under the emergency, but no decision has been made. Unvaccinated people in Connecticut are required to wear masks in all indoor public spaces, while vaccinated people have to wear them in certain indoor settings, such as hospitals.

Lamont will hold a news briefing Monday afternoon about the state’s mask mandates.

The rate for fully vaccinated Connecticut residents ages 5-11 is 34%, and 74% for those ages 12-17, according to federal data. New virus cases have dropped 70% in the past two weeks while hospitalizations dropped 49%, and new deaths dropped 40% over the same time period.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf rescinded his state’s mask mandate for schools last month.

Delaware Gov. John Carney extended his state’s school mask mandate Monday, to remain in effect through March 31, saying that would give parents time to get younger children vaccinated. At the same time, Carney announced that the state’s mask mandate for businesses and workplaces would expire Friday.

Masks protect both the wearer from infection, and those nearby from being infected. People who reported always wearing a mask indoors in public were less likely to test positive for the virus, according to a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two September CDC studies found that masks help prevent in-school transmission. The agency recommends that children 2 and older and all adults wear masks at school and in day care.

But many prominent doctors have begun to question the value of requiring students to wear masks as new virus cases decline across the country. They cite the mental health strain that children have faced during the pandemic, as well as the educational value of seeing full faces.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.