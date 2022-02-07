Labor Secretary Martin Walsh offers to help end MLB lockout

WASHINGTON—Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh said Monday that he’s ready to step up to the plate and help end Major League Baseball’s two-month old lockout.

Walsh, the former Boston mayor and longtime Red Sox fan, said he had spoken with representatives of the owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association about the ongoing negotiations and that he encouraged both sides “to continue engagement.”

“Like any contract negotiation in any industry, I stand ready to help facilitate productive conversations that result in the best outcome for workers and employers,” Walsh said in a statement released by the Labor Department. Politico first reported Walsh’s willingness to get involved in the labor dispute.