N.J. to lift school mask mandate as cases fall

Murphy, a second-term Democrat, mandated masks last September when in-person lessons restarted statewide for the first time since the pandemic’s onset. Originally, he had said he’d leave mask decisions to districts, but changed his mind when the COVID outbreak worsened.

The move will be announced Monday and take effect March 7, with flexibility for districts to decide on their own mask requirements, according to a person familiar with the decision who was unauthorized to speak publicly. Murphy is scheduled to hold a virus briefing at 1 p.m. in Trenton.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is poised to lift the state’s controversial school mask mandate as the Omicron variant’s surge abates.

“Anyone telling you that we can safely reopen our schools without requiring everyone inside to wear a mask is quite simply lying to you,” Murphy said last August.

School mask mandates have become a hot-button issue across the U.S. In neighboring New York, a court battle has followed a Long Island judge’s ruling that its mask mandate for schools and other public places was an illegal end run around the state constitution.

Virginia’s new Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin lifted a K-12 school mask mandate last month on his first day in office. Murphy had said last month he hoped to lift New Jersey’s mandate this school year.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, who has said recently that the end of his school mask rule could be near, has scheduled an announcement for Monday afternoon.

In recent weeks, US school closings from COVID-19 have dropped dramatically. In the week of Jan. 31, 539 experienced at least one day of disruption, down 75 percent from the prior week and down 93 percent from the year’s high the week of Jan. 10, according to Burbio, a company that tracks school closures.

In New Jersey, Murphy in November won re-election by a narrow margin and became the first Democrat in the state to win a second term in four decades.

In January, he reinstated a public-health emergency to respond to the Omicron-fueled surge in COVID cases, but pledged to “return to a state of normalcy as soon as possible.” The move drew criticism from Republicans who called it an overreach.

Since then, cases and hospitalizations have dropped precipitously from their peaks, though they remain elevated.

The US reported a seven-day average of 313,117 new cases on Feb. 4, down from more than 800,000 less than a month earlier. New Jersey reported 1,625 new cases on Feb. 6, down from more than 33,000 in January.