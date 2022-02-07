Tell us: How would you feel about your young child receiving two shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?

The Food and Drug Administration is weighing whether to soon offer two shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to kids under the age of 5 even though the agency doesn’t have all the information it wants.

Two doses didn’t produce the hoped-for immune response in children 2 to 4 years old in a Pfizer study, but appeared to be safe. The FDA hopes a third dose is fully protective but won’t know until another study is completed by the end of March. To speed up the process, the FDA may authorize the two shots this month.

Based on what we know now, how would you feel about your child receiving two shots of the Pfizer vaccine? What, if anything, would raise your confidence in the vaccine? Tell us in the survey below.