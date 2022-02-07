The West has a strategic weakness in countering Russia. There’s little agreement on how to address it

While there is disagreement about why we are in this scenario, there is little disagreement about the strengths and weaknesses of the players involved.

Whether or not Russia decides to invade Ukraine is a question that only Russian President Vladimir Putin can answer at this point. Some Western governments believe this could happen soon and are alarmed. The United States, for example, announced plans to send 3,000 troops to the region last week.

Russia has been building up troops and weapons around the border of Ukraine for a year. During the same time, NATO governments have been sending defensive military systems to Ukraine and working together to provide intelligence.

For example, most everyone agrees that if Russia wished to invade Ukraine, it could do so and win. Russia has a bigger army and more resources to undertake what would be the biggest land invasion in Europe since World War 2. Most estimates say Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, could be captured within 48 hours and a new pro-Russia government installed soon after.

But military might — or a lack thereof — isn’t the only thing that matters. The United States and Europe have embarked on a strategy of deterrence using a threat of punishing economic sanctions, and the context around those threats is also critical.

While there are many factors that play into the current situation, for simplicity’s sake let’s stick with two of the biggest. First, Russia’s biggest strength is its national resources, namely as a producer of oil and gas. Second, the biggest weakness of the West in confronting Putin’s Russia is that they are dependent on that oil and gas.

Indeed, if there is any lesson to be learned about the situation in Ukraine, it is just how weak Western politicians are as it relates to concerns from their citizens about high energy prices. In a switch the United States is now buying crude oil from Russia. In Germany, which is facing higher energy prices, one of the new government’s most pressing challenges is arguably a gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany — a project that’s now at risk if Russia moves forward with an invasion.

As a way of addressing this weakness from Europe, the United States is now working with Middle Eastern countries and even its main rival China to see if energy can be brought to Europe in case Putin decides to stop the spigot in retaliation for economic sanctions targeting Russia.

The issue is very interesting in the United States. There is bipartisan agreement from President Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and others that Putin must be confronted on the world stage. Even longtime Republican critics of Biden’s foreign policy have generally agreed with the approach to impose economic sanctions on Russia should they invade in Ukraine, and to give Ukraine military resources.

Where there is not bipartisan agreement, however, is what to do about the biggest weakness America has with Russia: energy. While America doesn’t rely that much on Russia for energy on a percentage basis, it does rely on the Middle East and other nations. While both parties agree the nation needs to be energy independent the definition of that is different.

Republicans want to encourage more domestic production of fossil fuels. Democrats are concerned about climate change and are pushing for more renewable sources.

America hasn’t sorted this out over decades and likely won’t anytime soon. However, if it ever did, and was energy independent, it would have a huge effect on its power around the world when it came to conflicts like Ukraine.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.