Affirmative action doesn’t give people like me an unfair advantage

The US Supreme Court recently announced that it would hear challenges to admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, threatening more than 40 years of legal precedent that recognizes diversity as a compelling interest in college admissions. The new conservative-leaning court will now reexamine college admissions and determine the fate of diversity on college campuses. Ultimately, this could make higher education inaccessible for underrepresented students like me whose racial-ethnic identity shapes their lived reality and academic experience.

In June 2015, presidential candidate Donald Trump announced he wanted to build a wall between the US southern border and Mexico. During a debate on this policy in my predominantly white boarding school in Massachusetts, a classmate turned to me and said, “I’ll send your family some wall-climbing gear so they can get to your graduation.” Recounting this story is how I began my college application essay to Harvard.

As a first-generation American and first-generation college student, I grew up influenced by my Colombian heritage and my parent’s migration. Beginning my college essay with my white peer’s xenophobic comments about my family was my way of showing Harvard my resilience and maturity while also presenting the cultural background that informed the rest of my application.

I knew my story was unusual. On the one hand, I was coming from a boarding school with access to state-of-the-art facilities and a plethora of resources. On the other, I had not been able to afford the extracurricular activities or unpaid internships that adorned my white peers’ resumes, or the SAT/ACT prep course that would cost my parents over three months of rent. Instead, I was one of the founders of the school’s Multicultural and Diversity Club and served as an adviser in the freshman girls’ dorm my senior year. I hoped that sharing my experiences would offer a clearer understanding of my achievements.

Contrary to prevailing myths and misconceptions, affirmative action doesn’t give people like me an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. There are no quotas. Race is not dispositive, because many factors are considered. In the cases being reviewed by the Supreme Court, race isn’t a predominant factor in admissions decisions. Race is one of many factors — like grades, test scores, leadership, and geography — that make up a college application.

The loss of affirmative action will be felt far beyond the admissions process, particularly in classrooms where students of color experience racial isolation. Striking down affirmative action will only make racial isolation worse.

Going to Harvard and having spaces of community that made me feel safe and seen, like Fuerza Latina, the pan-Latinx organization on campus, and PRIMUS, the organization of first-generation, low-income students, was a breath of fresh air. Getting through my four years of college was not something I did on my own. Being in a room full of people who could relate, in one way or another, to my background was the most effective and valuable form of self-care that I received during my college experience. To take that away from students of color navigating the complexities of college life would be devastating. While Harvard and other universities have room to grow in diversifying their student population, taking away the ability to have race-conscious admissions processes would exacerbate racial isolation at predominantly white institutions.

If our college campuses do not reflect our diverse communities, we all face the threat of living in an even more segregated society. As attention and outrage grows around Black and Latinx applicants purportedly having an “unfair advantage,” we should take a closer look at the white applicants that Harvard accepts: Forty-three percent were recruited athletes, legacy students, or related in some way to a donor, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. Almost 70 percent of all legacy applicants are white. Despite having an overall acceptance rate of 6 percent between 2014 and 2019, Harvard’s rate of legacy acceptance was a whopping 33 percent. The devastating social and economic consequences of reserving higher education exclusively for the white and oftentimes wealthy to inherit — while closing the doors on students of color — will be felt throughout society.

All students benefit from the robust conversations that take place in classrooms full of unique perspectives and experiences. Ending affirmative action for college admissions would inevitably create small echo chambers, in classrooms and beyond, where people with similar identities are never challenged or asked to consider differing views. After graduating from Harvard, I have continued the work I started there, joining Lawyers for Civil Rights, where I have an opportunity to champion the rights of people of color and immigrants, and which will represent students of color in the Harvard case that will be heard by the Supreme Court.

If the Supreme Court rules against Harvard and UNC in the next term, future leaders will be deprived of the opportunity to understand people with different lived experiences. Ultimately, we all benefit from having students from different backgrounds learning with and from each other. The Supreme Court should promote diversity and leave the current college admissions process in place.

Silvana Gómez is a paralegal at Lawyers for Civil Rights.