A butterfly sanctuary and the real-life implications of the far right’s web of lies

But when the National Butterfly Center was forced to shut down indefinitely last week , it was not entirely random — it was a natural outcome after years of relentless speculation and attacks from the extremist right wing against the refuge located at the US-Mexico border. It’s a lesson in the pervasive way that bizarre accusations, so tempting to dismiss as pathetic, take root in the real world. Who knew Donald Trump’s ill-fated “build the wall” project would have such a long tail? I’m only asking rhetorically; of course, many knew the border wall was way more than just a silly notion from the fringes.

It would almost seem as if QAnon is running out of targets. Its latest victims are . . . butterflies.

Advertisement

It all began after Trump moved forward with his stubborn and reckless plan to build a wall along the Southern border after taking office in 2017. Soon enough, the butterfly center, located in Mission, Texas, found itself in the wall’s path, along with other wildlife refuge facilities, such as the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge and the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park. To halt construction, the butterfly preserve filed a lawsuit, which has been making its way through the court system.

But in the meantime, in right-wing media and QAnon territory, the center was constantly vilified and made out to be a sinister cover for an illegal operation focused on child sex trafficking and smuggling of undocumented immigrants. Brian Kolfage, who initiated a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the wall that resulted in a federal fraud indictment, seems to have started the baseless claims by accusing the center of engaging in “rampant sex trade.”

There were no legitimate receipts provided; it was all based on lies. Soon, the center, which is visited by thousands of school children a year, started to get another type of visitor: right-wing figures — like the guy who posted a video on his Instagram account holding up a kid’s shoe just outside the refuge, presumably as proof that child trafficking is happening inside. How’s that for evidence! Kimberly Lowe, a candidate for Congress in Virginia, recently visited the center to investigate “illegal immigration,” according to Marianna Treviño-Wright, the center’s executive director. She told Lowe her agenda wasn’t welcome and asked her to leave, to which Lowe allegedly responded: “I’m sorry you’re okay with children being raped and murdered,” according The Washington Post. The encounter allegedly resulted in an altercation between the women.

Advertisement

A Queen feeds on a Lantana bloom in the early morning hours at the National Butterfly Center on Saturday, July, 17, 2021 in Mission, Texas. Delcia Lopez/Associated Press

In reality, the butterfly refuge is a 100-acre property that borders the Rio Grande and is home to more than 200 species of butterflies and other wildlife, like coyotes, armadillos, and Texas tortoises. It’s an invaluable natural habitat and educational resource that needs to be supported, not harassed by right-wing liars.

What can we do about it? For one, you can flood the center with donations. Crucially, we must think about the importance of language. “They’re not conspiracies, they’re just outright lies. . . . As long as they’re called ‘conspiracies’, then it seems like there’s some plausibility,” Treviño-Wright told the Guardian.

She is right. Of course, this isn’t the only target of the far right. Don’t forget Pizzagate, the baseless claim from right-wing extremist circles that Democrats were operating a pedophile ring in a Washington, D.C., pizzeria. More recently, there was an unsubstantiated assertion that the Biden administration is flying migrant children and undocumented immigrants in the middle of the night, secretly, from the border to all parts of the country.

Advertisement

The border, immigrants, and migrant children are all favorite targets of the far right and QAnon. Too often we’re comfortable believing the mindless commotion and fake outrage that originates in the far right lives in a distant, parallel universe — until it intersects with our own. And when it does, the best tactic to fight baseless claims and outright lies is with better, louder, and accurate speech.

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.