Goal is for both right whales and fishing industry to thrive

We are in a crisis. Critically endangered North Atlantic right whales are facing extinction — fewer than 350 remain. The takeaway from David Abel’s recent front-page story (“Call for new traps divides lobstermen,” Feb. 1) is that we must come together to find solutions not only to prevent deadly fishing gear entanglements and save the species but also to help the fishing industry adapt.

For 40 years, the New England Aquarium has partnered to create solutions that protect right whales and support the fishing industry. Ropeless fishing gear is key to a future where fishing and right whales coexist. We’ve tested ropeless fishing gear with lobstermen in the offshore deep-water lobster fishery in Massachusetts. We’ve also trialed “weak ropes” (so that large whales can break away from the ropes when entangled) with the South Shore Lobstermen’s Association. Now these ropes are being used widely and for free in Massachusetts, thanks to funding from the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.