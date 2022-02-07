Tom Brady walked off into the sunset, under a cloud or two

QB gave his all on the field — he owes long-suffering Pats fans nothing more

Ben Volin consistently writes must-read analyses of the Patriots and other NFL teams, but he misses the mark in his story on Tom Brady’s retirement announcement (“He doesn’t acknowledge Patriots and N.E. fans, leaving raw feelings,” Page A1, Feb. 2).

As a New England diehard for a quarter of a century before Brady came to Foxborough, I recall many dismal Sundays rooting for a frustrating franchise. Brady brought an unparalleled level of excellence to the Pats. He owes me and my fellow fans nothing more. If anything, we cannot thank him enough.