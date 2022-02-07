Tom Brady walked off into the sunset, under a cloud or two

QB gave his all on the field — he owes long-suffering Pats fans nothing more
Ben Volin consistently writes must-read analyses of the Patriots and other NFL teams, but he misses the mark in his story on Tom Brady’s retirement announcement (“He doesn’t acknowledge Patriots and N.E. fans, leaving raw feelings,” Page A1, Feb. 2).
As a New England diehard for a quarter of a century before Brady came to Foxborough, I recall many dismal Sundays rooting for a frustrating franchise. Brady brought an unparalleled level of excellence to the Pats. He owes me and my fellow fans nothing more. If anything, we cannot thank him enough.
Tom, enjoy your retirement. May you cherish your memories of so many great games for New England that brought legions of long-suffering fans so much joy.
Mark S. Sternman
Somerville
His goodbye was an obvious slight
It’s the end of an era, but I’m disappointed that Tom Brady seemed to forget the team that, for 20 years, helped make him what he is today. I’m thinking of past Patriots teams with the likes of Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Junior Seau (my hero!), Adam Vinatieri, Tedy Bruschi, Mike Vrabel, Ty Law, Lawyer Milloy, Wes Welker, Devin McCourty, Julian Edelman, and many, many others, too numerous to name, on both sides of the ball. And top-of-the-line coaching. And a fan base that would rip your heart out if you did not perform.
Brady, with all of his skills, did not do it all by himself. For him to ignore any mention of the Patriots in his initial, nearly 1,000-word farewell statement was an obvious and, I think, intended slight.
It’s sort of a classless farewell.
Andy Voikos
Barnstable
New England who?
Congratulations to Tom Brady, who in his brilliant career twice led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the postseason and once to Super Bowl victory! The Tampa Bay fans are rightfully proud of the best player in Buccaneer history!
Paul DeRogatis
Brockton