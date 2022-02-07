Biden taps new director for EPA in New England

After more than a year without a permanent director of the Environmental Protection Agency in New England, President Biden on Monday appointed David Cash, former commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Protection, as regional administrator.

Cash served as DEP commissioner and in other environmental positions in state government during the administration of former governor Deval Patrick.

His last job was as dean of the University of Massachusetts – Boston’s John W. McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies. Cash will oversee the EPA’s work across New England.