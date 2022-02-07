Auburn, Gonzaga stay 1-2 in AP Top 25 men’s poll; South Carolina remains No. 1 in women’s poll

Auburn keeps finding ways to win — even sometimes in tougher-than-expected games — to maintain its hold on No. 1 in the the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers haven’t lost since November and are firmly locked into the top spot after earning 48 of 61 first-place votes in Monday’s poll. Auburn (22-1) has won 19 straight games and was followed No. 2 Gonzaga. Purdue climbed a spot to No. 3, followed by Arizona in the Wildcats’ second stint inside the top five this season. Kentucky and Houston were next. In the women’s poll, South Carolina remained the top team as a unanimous choice. Stanford, Louisville, Michigan and North Carolina State followed in the poll.

Trial set for ex-Angeles employee accused in Skaggs overdose death

A former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death is set to go on trial in Texas, where Skaggs died in 2019. Eric Prescott Kay faces charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs’s death. Jury selection is scheduled to start Tuesday in a trial that has been postponed several times. Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed. A coroner’s report said Skaggs had choked to death on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the drugs fentanyl and oxycodone in his system, which Kay is accused of providing.

NHL

Cubs assistant GM interviews for Blackhawks GM job

Chicago Cubs assistant general manager Jeff Greenberg has interviewed with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks for their GM opening, becoming the first known candidate for the job from outside professional hockey. Greenberg took on his current role with the Cubs in 2020. He joined the franchise in 2012 as a baseball operations intern. He also has served as the Cubs’ director of pro scouting and baseball operations.

NBA

Ball, Murray named replacement All-Stars

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray were named to the NBA All-Star Game as injury replacements for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. The 71st NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

