Bengals’ Joe Burrow proves that one quarterback can make all the difference

Burrow isn’t the sole reason the Bengals are participating in Super Bowl LVI this Sunday against the Rams. But the Bengals certainly wouldn’t be on this stage without him.

A team that went 2-14 just two seasons ago, and went 30 years without winning a playoff game, is now one win away from its first Lombardi Trophy.

Burrow, the No. 1 pick in 2020, was the quarterback Ross wanted, according to Flores’s lawsuit. And Ross was absolutely right. In just two seasons, Burrow has lifted a moribund organization and unlocked his teammates’ potential.

“That’s why I call him The Franchise,” Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah said. “He’s someone who can turn an organization around. It’s the ultimate team game, but he is a vital part in why we are where we are.”

The Bengals have great receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. They have a bell-cow running back in Joe Mixon. They have a relentless pass rush and a well-coordinated secondary. And their rookie kicker seemingly never misses.

Yet the Bengals wouldn’t have won a competitive AFC North division, and pulled off impressive road upsets over the Titans and Chiefs in the playoffs, without Burrow playing like an elite franchise quarterback.

Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4), was second in yards per attempt (8.9) and passer rating (108.3), and third in passing yards per game (288). But he brought more than numbers to Cincinnati. He brought hope.

“The first day he took the huddle with us in 2020, we just knew he’d be something special, knew he’d be a leader,” Mixon said. “I’m very excited for him and his career and how it took off and how he’s thriving under bright lights. He’s going to be a great quarterback for a special period of time, hopefully 15-plus years.”

Every team with the No. 1 pick hopes it can draft a franchise-defining player. The Bengals hit the jackpot with Burrow.

For 30 years before Burrow, they were the “Bungles.” There were sporadic bouts of respectability under former coach Marvin Lewis and former quarterback Andy Dalton, but the organization had no real success. In the 30 seasons from 1991-2020, the Bengals were the only NFL team not to win a playoff game (0-7). And their .404 win percentage in the regular season ranked 30th of 32 teams.

The Bengals bottomed out in 2019, the first year under new coach Zac Taylor, going 2-14 and earning the No. 1 pick. Yet many players from that team remain today: Mixon, Boyd, Uzomah, safety Jessie Bates, and several others.

The biggest difference, of course, is having Burrow instead of Dalton. Though they went 4-11-1 in 2020, Burrow’s rookie season, and Burrow tore an ACL in the 10th game, the Bengals knew their future was suddenly bright.

Now they are real contenders. They joined the 2003 Panthers and 1981 49ers as the fastest teams to go from the worst record in the league to the Super Bowl (two years). And Burrow is the first quarterback ever drafted No. 1 overall to reach the Super Bowl within his first two seasons.

Burrow, 25, oozes confidence without it coming off as cockiness. Though he may revel in his wins with a fat cigar or a big gold chain, he is also quick to deflect credit for the Bengals’ rapid turnaround.

“You’ve got to give credit to the organization for building the team that we have,” Burrow said. “They’ve done a great job in free agency and the draft of bringing in players that fit the culture that we’re creating, and also are taking care of business on the field.”

Having belief in their quarterback, though, has permeated the roster. Even the defensive players feed off of Burrow’s leadership.

“I’ve always kind of felt Joe Burrow’s presence,” Bates said. “Whether that’s in a meeting, that’s in a practice, a walk-through, anything, you can kind of feel his presence. And for him to have the success, for him to have people finally see what he’s about, it’s really cool.

“I mean, it seems like he’s this superhero guy, but he’s a super down-to-earth guy. I can’t speak enough about what he’s about.”

Burrow said helping build a culture with Taylor and other team leaders has been rewarding.

“I feel comfortable sitting down with anybody in the locker room at lunch and having a 10-minute conversation with them,” Burrow said. “Really, that’s a rare thing. I haven’t been in a lot of places that have that, and I think that’s what really breeds championships.”

The Bengals already show Burrow the respect befitting a franchise quarterback. Burrow said he didn’t pound the table for them to draft Chase, Burrow’s former college teammate, in the first round. But Burrow respected that Duke Tobin, the team’s de facto general manager, asked for his input in several decisions.

“I think as quarterbacks across the league, you see some guys getting frustrated,” Burrow said. “All we want is to have a line of communication in those processes. I don’t need to feel like I made the decision, as long as I feel like I’m involved with the process. And the organization did a great job of that.”

Burrow is proof positive that one person can transform an organization. As long as he is the Bengals quarterback, they will be contenders in the AFC.

“He’s built for this stage,” Taylor said. “He’s played for state championships, he’s played for national championships, now he’s playing for the Super Bowl.

“I think that’s been his expectation all along. He’s not surprised by it. He rises to these occasions, and we’re certainly happy to have him.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.