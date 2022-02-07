Caroline Peper leads Oliver Ames girls’ basketball to gritty road win at Canton

At the end of 32 riveting minutes, back-and-forth surges, 3-point daggers from Canton’s Kiara Cerruti, and four clutch free throws in the final minute from OA senior captain Caroline Peper, the fifth-ranked Tigers had survived their toughest test to date, scoring the game’s final six points to pull out a 68-59 victory played in a tournament-type atmosphere.

Laney Clement-Holbrook had a simple message for her starters on the Oliver Ames girls’ basketball team before they took the floor for Monday night’s Hockomock Davenport matchup at Canton.

“This was an important win for us, for the Davenport,” said Clement-Holbrook after OA improved to 12-1 overall, and 11-1 in league play. “There was a lot on the line. And we showed our composure. So proud of this team.”

The Tigers led 35-23 at the half, but Canton (9-5, 8-4) closed the third quarter with an 11-0 blitz, with Cerruti (21 points) draining a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“[Canton] can shoot the ball from deep, you cannot give them any space off the dribble,” said Clement-Holbrook, singling out Cerruti, and sisters, Fay (14 points) and Sydney Gallery.

It was a 62-59 game with 1:27 left, but OA finished with a 6-0 run, headlined by Peper, who was immense with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Sophomores Jasmyn Cooper (5 offensive rebounds) and Kaydance Derba contributed 12 points apiece, and Sarah Hilliard had 10. Senior captain Hailey Bourne, a defensive force, played all 32 minutes. “She was awesome,” Clement-Holbrook said.

To survive this road test in early February, it was a game of personal growth for the entire team, Clement-Holbrook said.

Brooks 65, Middlesex 39 — Senior guard Taina Mair (14 points), senior forward Samantha Dewey (13 points), junior guard Kendall Eddy (11 points), and junior guard Jessica Maina were all in double figures for unbeaten Brooks (13-0) in the Independent School League win.

Duxbury 49, Silver Lake 42 — Sophomore guard Molly Donovan (28 points) scored more than half the points for the Dragons (9-5) in the Patriot League road victory.

Falmouth 58, Barnstable 56 — Sophomore forward Teagan Lind scored 26 points for the Clippers (8-5), who survived a last-second shot attempt by the Raiders (10-4) for the Cape & Islands victory. Barnstable freshman guard Chloe Egan hit seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 32 points.

Mt. Alvernia 53, Norfolk Aggie 52 — Junior guard Emily Shea scored 17 points and had 5 assists while senior forward Leah O’Brien (12 points) hit three big free throws in overtime to lift the Mustangs (5-9) to the nonconference win. The Rams (7-6) had a shot to win it at the end, but a half-court heave was well-defended and fell short.

Newton South 51, Attleboro 46 — Junior guard Tatum Murray’s 25 points helped the Lions (7-8) win the nonleague matchup.

North Quincy 68, Fenway 38 — Sophomore guard Orlagh Gormley turned in another fantastic performance, racking up 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists for the seventh-ranked Raiders (14-0), who triumphed in the nonconference battle of unbeatens.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 72, Middleborough 66 — Freshman Ava Orlando (six 3-pointers, 6 for 7 at the free-throw line) dropped a career-high 43 points, senior Ava Foley had 12, and eighth-grader Elle Orlando added 11 as NDA (6-8) held off host Middleborough for the nonleague win.

Peabody 72, Salem 37 — Sophomore Abby Bettencourt (13 points), classmate Logan Lomasney (12 points) and senior Emma Bloom (11 points) contributed to the win for the 19th-ranked Tanners (12-2).

Pentucket 60, Triton 16 — Alyssa Thompson (13 points) led Pentucket (10-2) to a Cape Ann league win against the Vikings.

Rockland 61, Cohasset 45 — Senior Julia Elie tossed in a game-high 29 points, including the 1,000th of her career, as the Bulldogs (12-3, 7-2 South Shore) stopped the Skippers (7-7). Sophomore Maggie Elie added 10 points. Sophomore Sarah Chenette had 18 for Cohasset.

Somerset Berkley 78, Wareham 28 — Lily Buron (13 points), Allie Powers (12 points) and Skylar McCrohan (12 points) propelled the Blue Raiders (7-7) to a South Coast league win against the Vikings.

South Shore Voc-Tech 47, South Shore Christian 24 — Ellery Campbell scored 17 points to lead the host Vikings (13-2) past the winless Warriors (0-8).





























