Derek Baccari turns the trick for Woburn boys’ hockey in overtime win against Gloucester

Baccari has been a welcome addition to the lineup after breaking his ankle in the season finale for the football team, a 26-22 win over Winchester at Fenway Park. After a Baccari sniped a wrist shot to give the Tanners a 4-2 lead, the Fisherman scored three straight to take the lead.

Baccari finished off his three-goal night, scoring the tying goal with 1:05 left in regulation before junior Derek Santullo netted the winner in overtime, lifting the Woburn boys’ hockey team to a 6-5 nonleague win over Gloucester Monday night at O’Brien Arena.

On the football field, defenders struggle to tackle Woburn senior Derek Baccari. On the ice, it’s difficult to lift his stick, never mind put a body on him in front of the net.

With the goaltender pulled, Woburn coach Jim Duran peered down his bench for who to put in as the extra attacker.

Baccari bounced up from the bench at the opportunity. The senior outmuscled his defender in front of the net and scored on a bang-bang play in front to pull the Tanners even.

“Any football guy who plays hockey, the intensity is there,” Duran said. “Derek plays with so much emotion. He comes back to the bench and his face is purple because he tries so hard. He gives 110 percent every shift.”

In overtime, senior Mike Arsenault connected with junior Jackson Powers to gain a controlled zone entry. The Tanners (8-4-2) settled the play down before Powers found Santullo backdoor. The junior’s shot trickled over the line and to complete the come-from-behind win over the Fishermen (10-4).

“Hopefully we gain confidence from this win because that’s a good team that we just went against,” said Duran.

“We’ve come out of a lot of these games because of our play in the third period. I think that a lot of that can be attributed to our senior leadership. There’s a lot of character on this team. It’s a great group of guys. We work hard in practice and we do a lot of skating drills — they probably hate me for that, but it’s paying off.”

Arsenault’s overall skill set and ability to lead the defense has resulted in the Tanners only surrendering 26 goals thus far. The senior’s ability to quarterback the powerplay and kill penalties make him an invaluable player.

“Mike [Arsenault] is such a big part of this team,” said Duran. “Him and all the seniors do such a good job and are a big reason why we are where we are.”

Dracut/Tyngsborough 4, Dover-Sherborn/Weston 3 — Freshman Cam Caron scored the game-winner in overtime, lifting the Middies (11-4) to a nonleague win at Tsongas Center.

Lynnfield 5, Medford 0 — Senior captain Chase Carney scored a hat trick to lead the Pioneers (13-2-0) to the nonconference win. Senior forward Aidan Burke was on the board with a goal and an assist, and sophomore forward Jarett Scoppetuolo earned his first varsity goal. Senior goalie Evan Fitzemeyer (13 saves) earned the shutout at LoConte Rink.

Masconomet 5, Triton 2 — Senior forward Ben Cohen, junior forward Joe Young, senior captain Richard Guarino, senior forward Joshua Brann, and senior forward Nick McMillan each scored for the 20th-ranked Chieftains (13-2-0) in the nonconference triumph. Junior goalie Tristan Dillon earned the win at Henry Graf Skating Rink.

North Quincy 5, Somerville 1 — Senior captain John Lynch scored twice and added two assists, helping the Red Raiders (3-12) to a nonleague win at Quincy Youth Arena.

Norwood 6, Holliston 1 — Senior defenseman Kyle Leger, senior forward Jack Cohen, freshman forward TJ Martin, junior defenseman Ben MacDougall, junior forward Sean Dittmeier, and senior forward Bryan Metayer all scored for the Mustangs (12-2-1) for the Tri-Valley Large Division win. Junior goalie Michael Walsh made 13 saves at the Skating Club of Boston.

Shawsheen 3, Latin Academy 2 — Sophomore forward Chase Darcey tied the game in the third, and junior forward Brady Darcey scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lift the Rams (10-3-0) to the nonconference win at Hallenborg Pavilion.

Southeastern/B-P 10, Tri-County 1 — Thomas Mondeau and Keagan Bunker scored a pair of goals apiece and the Hawks (10-4, 9-0) clinched their sixth consecutive Mayflower Athletic championship and an MIAA postseason berth at Raynham IcePlex. Nick Falcione, Bobby Manning, Dalton Ghelfi, John Whalen, Nolan Sturdevant and Luke Martineau all scored for SE/BP, which has won 48 consecutive MAC games dating back to January 2018.

Westford 4, Billerica 3 — Tyler Frazee made 31 saves for the Grey Ghosts (3-9-3), who got goals from Ryan Nelken, Ryan McCarthy, Michael Gallant and Ryan Ratte for the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 1 road victory at Hallenborg Pavilion.

Girls’ hockey

Falmouth 1, Cape Cod 0 — Eighth-grader Gaby Basset forced a turnover in the offensive zone, took the puck hard to the net, and scored five-hole, resulting in the lone goal of the No. 19 Furies’ (10-2-2) first Cape & Islands win in program victory over the Clippers (9-5) at Charles Moore Arena.

“Our girls were doing a heck of a job controlling the play,” said Furies coach Connor Brickley. “They were hard on the walls, hard to play against. Everyone bought in, played really hard and competed.”

Sophomore goalie Olivia Avellar recorded the shutout, staving off several chances in the final minute to preserve the win.

Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 5, Westford 0 — Sophomore Erin Gamble scored twice and added an assist, lifting No. 9 A-B (11-2-1) to a MVC/DCL Large Division win at Nashoba Valley Olympia. Sophomore Claire Bukowski made 12 saves to secure the shutout.

Bishop Stang 9, Old Rochester 0 — Junior forward/defenseman Lexi Yost (3 goals), classmate Mikayla Brightman (2 goals, 1 assist), and sophomore forward Isabella Batista (1 goal, 2 assists) each put up three points in the dominant nonleague victory for the Spartans (9-5-1) at Hetland Arena. Freshman forward Giselle Souza, junior defenseman Jordan Theriault, and freshman forward Natalie Carrico each contributed a goal and an assist as well.

Boston Latin 4, Concord-Carlisle 0 — Senior Sydney Hanlon and freshman Ava Enright each notched a goal and an assist, propelling the Wolfpack (5-3) to a MVC/DCL Small Division win at Murphy Memorial Rink.

King Philip 6, Walpole 4 — Junior assistant captain Jennifer Daniels and sophomore Kelly Holmes each notched two goals, leading the No. 20 Warriors (11-4) to a nonleague win at Foxborough Sports Center.

