fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' BASKETBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: Andover’s Ryan MacLellan headlines Players of the Week

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated February 7, 2022, 57 minutes ago
Andover junior guard Ryan MacLellan (2) was a pest defensively in a 3-0 week, snaring eight steals.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Jamal Beauge, TechBoston — The senior guard averaged 13 points and 6.5 assists over a 62-59 win over Lawrence Wednesday and a 69-47 win at East Boston Thursday.

Anthony Coke, Cathedral — The 6-foot-6 junior forward tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks in a 68-60 win over previously-undefeated Cape Cod Academy Thursday.

Jake Lemelman, Newton South — The Lions extended their win streak to 10 games with league wins over Weston and Acton-Boxborough, with their 6-foot-1 sophomore guard averaging 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

Ryan MacLellan, Andover — The second-ranked Warriors ran through a gauntlet this week with wins over rivals North Andover (73-50) and Central Catholic (63-43) before topping Newton North (53-35) at TD Garden on Saturday. The junior guard totaled 47 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, and 8 steals while playing top-notch defense in those victories.

Advertisement

Jacob Mercedes, St. John’s Prep The 6-foot-3 senior wing from Salem averaged 14 points and 8.5 rebounds in wins over Saint John’s of Shrewsbury (55-44) and Methuen (56-34).

Jason Romans, Bishop Fenwick — In yet another terrific all-around performance, the senior tallied 25 points with 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 steals in an 86-56 win over Bishop Stang Wednesday.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video