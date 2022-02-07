EMass boys’ basketball: Andover’s Ryan MacLellan headlines Players of the Week

Jamal Beauge, TechBoston — The senior guard averaged 13 points and 6.5 assists over a 62-59 win over Lawrence Wednesday and a 69-47 win at East Boston Thursday.
Anthony Coke, Cathedral — The 6-foot-6 junior forward tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks in a 68-60 win over previously-undefeated Cape Cod Academy Thursday.
Jake Lemelman, Newton South — The Lions extended their win streak to 10 games with league wins over Weston and Acton-Boxborough, with their 6-foot-1 sophomore guard averaging 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.
Ryan MacLellan, Andover — The second-ranked Warriors ran through a gauntlet this week with wins over rivals North Andover (73-50) and Central Catholic (63-43) before topping Newton North (53-35) at TD Garden on Saturday. The junior guard totaled 47 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, and 8 steals while playing top-notch defense in those victories.
Jacob Mercedes, St. John’s Prep — The 6-foot-3 senior wing from Salem averaged 14 points and 8.5 rebounds in wins over Saint John’s of Shrewsbury (55-44) and Methuen (56-34).
Jason Romans, Bishop Fenwick — In yet another terrific all-around performance, the senior tallied 25 points with 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 steals in an 86-56 win over Bishop Stang Wednesday.