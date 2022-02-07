EMass boys’ basketball: Andover’s Ryan MacLellan headlines Players of the Week

Jamal Beauge, TechBoston — The senior guard averaged 13 points and 6.5 assists over a 62-59 win over Lawrence Wednesday and a 69-47 win at East Boston Thursday.

Anthony Coke, Cathedral — The 6-foot-6 junior forward tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks in a 68-60 win over previously-undefeated Cape Cod Academy Thursday.

Jake Lemelman, Newton South — The Lions extended their win streak to 10 games with league wins over Weston and Acton-Boxborough, with their 6-foot-1 sophomore guard averaging 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.