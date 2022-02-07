Is Tom Brady leaving the door open for a possible return? ‘You never say never,’ he said on his podcast

On the latest edition of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Tom Brady explained some of the reasons behind his retirement announcement last week, but also sounded like he’s not 100 percent committed to the idea of calling it a career.
Speaking with host Jim Gray on Monday, the quarterback said he felt “very good” about his decision, but also added that he isn’t sure how he’ll feel about things “six months from now.”
“I’m just going to take things as they come,” Brady said when asked if he would ever come back. “I think that’s the best way to put it.
“You know, you never say never,” he added. “At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.
“I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that,” he said. “But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be.”
