Jeremy Swayman gets Tuesday start as Tuukka Rask remains in idle for Bruins

Rask wasn’t on the ice Monday at Warrior Ice Arena and isn’t expected to practice the rest of the week. As the Bruins make the march toward the postseason, how Rask fits in, Cassidy said, is up to the 34-year-old.

Rask missed the final four games before the break due to what head coach Bruce Cassidy described as a “setback” in his return from offseason hip surgery. The Bruins open up the second half Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but they will be without Rask for at least another week, Cassidy said.

The status of goalie Tuukka Rask is no clearer now than it was before the Bruins broke for the NHL’s All-Star break a week ago.

“That’ll be his call, obviously,” Cassidy said. “He’s the one who kind of fighting through some medical issues, I guess, or some body issues for his age with the comeback. So see how it turns out.”

With Rask still recovering, Jeremy Swayman will rejoin the NHL roster and start Tuesday. Rask’s comeback last month squeezed the rookie off the roster and back to AHL Providence on Jan. 12.

“I think it was more of an opportunity to get better mentally, physically. Working on my game,” Swayman said. “So I don’t want to make it a negative thing at all. I think there’s a lot of positives that came out of it and I’m just so excited to be back up here with the team.”

He used the time in Providence productively, fine-tuning parts of his game pointed out to him by Bruins goaltending coach Bob Essensa, specifically puck play, rebound control, and seeing through traffic. In five games, Swayman went 3-2 with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

He stopped 26 of 27 shots Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, his most recent outing.

“Going down there and getting the playing time and seeing plays develop more, I would make a save that I might not have made a week or two before I got sent down just because I’ve learned and got the games under my belt,” Swayman said.

Linus Ullmark started all four games that Rask missed, making the five-day break much needed.

“It was good for him,” said Cassidy, who tentatively has Ullmark starting Thursday against Carolina. “He played a little more than we probably thought . . . I think a lot of teams will allow their No. 1 [goalie] out of the break to have a few extra days. It’s not a bad time, especially in our situation with Sway being able to go to Providence. He’s got some recent work and needs his start as well. So kind of fell into our lap that way.”

Erik Haula healthy

Just as Erik Haula was getting comfortable on the second line with Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak, COVID broke his stride. Haula, who entered league protocols on Jan. 30, returned Monday and is cleared to play. “Unfortunately, he got COVID when things were going well for him but right now, knock on wood, not affected by it,” Cassidy said. “So hopefully he doesn’t miss a beat going back in there.” Before his bout with the virus, Haula had his most productive month of the season, posting a 4-7—11 line in January after scoring just one goal with four assists the first three months. Cassidy said there was some confidence in playing Haula, a nine-year veteran, with two talented wings, but he wasn’t sure it would work as well as it has. “We didn’t know how it would play out, honestly,” Cassidy said. “The conversation was, to Erik, ‘You’ve got to go in and make sure you’re a 200-foot player. These guys are going to be creative. They’re going to make plays, they’re winners. They’re used to having a center. Pasta, for sure, has had a Selke guy beside them for years. So let’s make sure you’re taking care of some of that dirty work. The offense should fall in your lap a little bit if you’re in the right spots as well.’ He bought into it right away” . . . Urho Vaakanainen did not practice Monday. He needed facial repairs as a result of being checked into the glass from behind last week by Seattle center Yanni Gourde. Cassidy said he’ll see how he’s progressed by Tuesday . . . Trent Frederic and Nick Foligno practiced and should be available for the Penguins.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.