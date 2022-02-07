Q&A: Inside the stunning turnaround of Pembroke boys’ basketball under first-year coach Matt Vincenzi

The turnaround has been stark. Pembroke was 34-73 the past six seasons, failing to qualify for the state tournament each year. But when the 31-year-old Vincenzi was hired last spring, he told his players expectations would change.

Under first-year coach Matt Vincenzi, the Titans (14-0) are one of five undefeated teams remaining in Eastern Massachusetts and two wins away from clinching the program’s first outright Patriot League Fisher title since 2009.

Pembroke remains one of the biggest surprises of the winter as the MIAA boys’ basketball season enters the final two weeks of the regular season.

Junior Brady Spencer, the team’s leading scorer, said Vincenzi established a winning mind-set from the start.

Pembroke junior Brady Spencer credited first-year coach Matt Vincenzi with instilling the Titans with a winning mind-set. "He’s helped us a lot by preparing for each game with detailed planning. It’s been awesome," Spencer said. DebeeTlumacki

“He told us, we’re not going to lose and you should all know that,” he said. “He’s helped us a lot by preparing for each game with detailed planning. It’s been awesome.”

Defense is at the center of the success — the Titans’ 1-3-1 hybrid zone has limited opponents to 47.5 points per game. Vincenzi also rarely substitutes his starting five of Spencer, juniors Joey Dwyer and Devanti Perry, and seniors Connor Lockhart and Tom Considine.

That group has thrived in their respective roles, meshing with the new coach to form a culture built on defense and winning.

A 2008 Plymouth North graduate, Vincenzi started as an assistant at Hanover in 2015 and was on the bench for the Hawks’ state title team in 2017. Stops at South Shore Charter and Hingham followed before he coached the varsity girls at Cohasset in 2020-21.

It was a tough decision to leave Cohasset, but Vincenzi thought he could have success with the Titans; he was sure how and when.

On the eve of Pembroke’s game against Quincy Tuesday night, Vincenzi chatted with the Globe about his inaugural season.

Question: What were the realistic expectations for Year 1 at Pembroke?

Answer: I had hopes that we would be competitive. I knew it would be a learning process for the players. I thought somewhere around .500 would be a great year considering they’ve been averaging five wins per year for the last six years. However, when I met the kids, I could picture where they fit in in my system. It was almost the perfect personnel. I [raised] my expectations. But the issue all along wasn’t even about my team, it was about how stacked the Patriot League is with Whitman-Hanson, Hingham, Scituate, North Quincy. To beat all those teams seemed unrealistic.

Connor Lockhart runs during a passing drill, part of the spirited practices the Titans have routinely conducted in their 14-0 run. "The vibe on the team is great. We’re very close. We have hard but fun practices," said coach Matt Vincenzi. DebeeTlumacki

Q: Take us through the 14-0 start. What has clicked?

A: From Day 1, I told the players the expectation was we were going to win. I think the kids liked that. They weren’t used to a coach telling them that and their mind-set started to change. The vibe on the team is great. We’re very close. We have hard but fun practices. The talent level is there, too. We had a few people take a jump and we have players who star in their roles. No one cares who gets the credit and I think that’s one of the big aspects of our success.

Q: What defense do you run and why has it worked?

A: It’s a defense I run myself. It’s a hybrid 1-3-1. But it changes on a game-to-game basis. It’s a zone but in the zone we have rules for different players on each team. We also have the right kids for the zone. Perry and Lockhart have active hands up front and Spencer, Dwyer, and Considine are always moving around down low. We also like to play at a slow pace when we get the ball on offense. I actually got the defensive concept from [coach] Scott Drew at Baylor. I remember watching their games and I was like ‘Wow, this is frustrating.’

Q: Is there a defining moment so far?

A: We were 7-0 and had a game at North Quincy on a Friday night and then at Scituate the next day at 1 p.m. We somehow beat North Quincy (48-43) in a tough game, got home at 10:30 p.m., got on the bus at 10 a.m. the next day and won again at Scituate (42-41). That’s when it really sunk in and we really felt we were playing with house money. The next week we beat Whitman-Hanson in overtime for the first time since 2008. That’s when it was like ‘OK, it’s getting pretty serious here.’

Q: How do you manage expectations during an undefeated season and for the upcoming Division 2 tournament?

A: The community has been waiting for a basketball team to be good. The crowds are huge, the place is rocking. I stop at a store in Pembroke to get a coffee and the workers are like, ‘Aren’t you the basketball coach?’ A lot of coaches say don’t talk to the kids about the state championship, but we do have big-picture conversations all the time. Our first goal is to win the league. After that, we’ll focus on tournament stuff. But we have big expectations. Being on a state championship staff [at Hanover] before and playing at the Garden and at Springfield College, it makes me realize it’s a possibility. There’s a lot of good teams in Division 2 like Mansfield and Malden Catholic. We want to get a top seed though and get ourselves to a neutral site.

When not wearing his mask, Pembroke first-year coach Matt Vincenzi has gained name and facial recognition around town. DebeeTlumacki

Courtside Chatter

▪ The inaugural Dual County League Tournament will tip off next Monday, Feb. 14 with boys’ and girls’ teams competing across the league. The tournament, which will be played in support of the family of deceased Bedford coach Ryan Kilian, will conclude on Feb. 16....The second Black Coaches Classic is set for Sunday, Feb. 13 at Madison Park, where Brookline, Lawrence, Charlestown, Lynn Tech, New Mission, TechBoston, Fenway and host Madison Park will battle on the hardwood. The event was moved from Emmanuel College due to complications related to COVID. No spectators will be allowed, but it will be broadcast by the Boston Neighborhood Network.

▪ North Reading senior guard Cody Cannalonga became the third player in program history to top 1,000 career points when he scored 28 in a 68-55 Cape Ann League win over Amesbury during the Andrew James Lawson Foundation Invitational at TD Garden Saturday. He joins Dick Hassinger (’66) and John Murphy (’03) . . . North Quincy senior captain Daithi Quinn scored 12 points with the winning layup in a 58-55 win at Whitman-Hanson, giving the the Raiders (10-3) their first victory at their Patriot League rival since 2008 . . . St. Mary’s of Lynn (15-1) clinched a fourth straight Catholic Central League title with a 77-47 win over Cardinal Spellman Tuesday . . . Beverly topped Salem, 65-55, on Tuesday night to clinch a second consecutive Northeastern Conference crown. The Panthers (15-0) also went undefeated last winter but the league did not name a champion due to COVID-related scheduling issues.

Games to watch

Tuesday, Taunton at Franklin, 6:30 p.m. — Taunton remains undefeated atop the Hockomock League with a 12-0 record in league play. The Panthers (14-2, 10-2) will look to hand the visitors their first league loss.

Tuesday, Lynn Classical at Lynn English, 7 p.m. — English took the first round of this crosstown rivalry, 67-45, on Jan. 13, and will look to complete a sweep of Classical on Tuesday night.

Wednesday, Everett at North Quincy, 6:30 p.m. — This premier nonleague matchup was postponed from its original date of Jan. 17. The host Raiders have won six straight and the Crimson Tide are riding a nine-game win streak.

Friday, Burke at TechBoston, 5:30 p.m. — The young Bulldogs sit atop the Division 4 power ratings with a good chance to win the Boston City League Tournament later this month. Perennial BCL power TechBoston will give them a good test.

Friday, North Quincy at Pembroke, 7 p.m. — If the Raiders can get past Everett on Wednesday, they will have plenty of momentum heading into a showdown with Patriot League leader Pembroke.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.