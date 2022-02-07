Remember when Super Bowl Week was all about us and the Patriots?

Covering the Patriots put us on the scene nine times between 2002 and 2019. We went to New Orleans, Houston, Jacksonville, Glendale (Ariz.), Indianapolis, Glendale again, Houston, Minneapolis, and Atlanta. We saw the St. Louis Rams in New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. The Patriots beat both Carolina and Atlanta in Houston, and lost to the Giants in both Arizona and Indy.

Super Bowl Week used to be our week. We’d invade a host city and bring you Patriot stories for a full six days before the big game. Media Day. Radio Row. The commissioner’s annual press conference. Nonsense. Substance. Parties. Rock stars. The whole nine yards.

Advertisement

Sitting out this one at home surrounded by ice, I am feeling jealous and wistful, holding memories of the big week leading up to the big game …

▪ 2002. New Orleans. Patriots-(St. Louis) Rams. There was no “gap” week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl. We went straight to New Orleans from the AFC title game in Pittsburgh.

Young Tom Brady sustained an ankle sprain in the win at Pittsburgh, and there was silly debate about his availability for the Super Bowl. The “Drew Bledsoe vs. Brady” debate raged anew.

I composed a 48-question “Ginger vs. Mary Ann, Coke vs. Pepsi” quiz for Bill Belichick and he indulged me for a few minutes after one of his press conferences. I think he enjoyed it. When I completed my either-or quiz, Bill looked up and asked, “Cats or dogs?’’ (We both chose dogs.)

When the Patriots won their first Super Bowl four days later (U2 played the greatest halftime ever), 24-year-old MVP Brady walked by and said, “This beats those Red Sox, huh?”

▪ 2004. Houston. Patriots-Panthers. New England was still recovering from Aaron Boone and the damage done at Yankee Stadium. The star of Media Day was Carolina’s Rod Smart, who was “He Hate Me” in the XFL.

Advertisement

On game day, at intermission in the press box, I started getting a lot of emails from folks back home who’d been watching the halftime show. They were all asking about Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. I’d been in the free food line and missed the whole thing.

There was an infamous "wardrobe malfunction" involving Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl XXXVIII. But not everyone saw it. DAVID PHILLIP

▪ 2005. Jacksonville. Patriots-Eagles. Worst Super Bowl Week ever. Seriously. Detroit (Steelers-Seahawks, ‘06) was better.

Eagles wide receiver Freddie Mitchell created minor controversy when he said he’d have a little something for Rodney Harrison. Another sidebar was Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis being courted by Notre Dame. Eagles QB Donovan McNabb threw up in the huddle, and the Patriots beat the Eagles.

One day after the game, World Series champion manager Terry Francona, driving south on I-95 for the start of spring training, noticed a procession of Eagles-festooned SUVs going north. Ever mature, and still smarting from the way he was treated when he managed the Phillies, Francona flashed his middle finger, laughed, and honked his horn as he passed the sad Eagle caravan.

▪ 2008. Glendale. Patriots-Giants. The Globe had special-edition 19-0 “Perfection” books ready to roll off the presses. On Media Day, a stunning female reporter from Mexico proposed to Brady in mid-question. “Marriage is in my future,” answered Brady. “But we’re focusing on football this week.”

Advertisement

Two days later, during another cluster media session, a reporter wearing a Miss Nevada sash stood next to me and tried to get Tom’s attention at the same time I was trying to ask a question. Brady called on Miss Nevada instead of me. Shocker.

When Tom breezed past me after the session, he shrugged and said, “I’m a sucker for a pretty face.” (One year later, Brady was engaged to Gisele Bundchen.)

David Tyree's "helmet catch" helped ruin what would have been a perfect Patriots season. Getty Images/Getty

▪ 2012. Indianapolis. Patriots-Giants. The Giants stayed at a massive hotel in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. The Patriots stayed at a hotel with no signage, far from all civilization. It might have once been a nuclear test site.

At St. Elmo’s restaurant two nights before the game, I bumped into Cooper Manning, the only Manning brother who never played in a Super Bowl.

“The Patriots shouldn’t be too sure about this one,” said Cooper. “I think Eli’s got something for you guys again.”

▪ 2015. Glendale. Patriots-Seahawks. The best moment of the week unfolded moments after the Patriots charter landed when Bob Kraft manned a podium at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass resort and dropped the hammer on the NFL. News of the Patriots tampering with footballs was just breaking, but the owner said his team did nothing inappropriate and that he expected a league apology when this was over.

Days later, Pete Carrroll panicked and we had, “Malcolm, go!”

Advertisement

▪ 2017. Houston. Patriots-Falcons. Best Super Bowl Week ever. Roger Goodell finally submitted to questions from Boston sports media and was bombarded about Deflategate punishments and his curious absence from Foxborough. Goodell said he’d come back to Gillette Stadium “if I’m invited.”

At halftime, with the Patriots trailing, 21-3, someone in a Globe composing room pushed the button releasing 5,000 Florida editions featuring a photo of a prone Brady (he’d just thrown a pick-6) under a front-page headline reading, “A BITTER END.”

With the Patriots trailing, 28-3, Mark Wahlberg left the stadium and my on-site boss said, “OK, start writing. This one’s over.” I closed up my laptop and watched history unfold.

The Globe’s Florida edition became a collector’s item, and Brady had one hanging in his kitchen for the rest of his years in New England.

▪ 2018. Minneapolis. Patriots-Eagles. A day before the game, Patriots beat reporter Jim McBride penned a nifty pregame feature on cornerback Malcolm Butler, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX. Butler said he battled “something like the flu” earlier in the week, but sounded optimistic about Sunday’s game.

“I’m playing the greatest sport in America for the greatest team in America,” Butler said, adding, “I may have come up a little short this year.”

After the Patriots lost to the Eagles, with Butler playing no defensive snaps, Ty Law tweeted, “We need to get to the bottom of the Malcolm Butler situation.”

Malcolm Butler (left) watched most of Super Bowl LII from the sideline. Stan Grossfeld

▪ 2019. Atlanta. Patriots-Rams. Two days before the game, I participated in one of those cornball Boston-vs.-LA TV spots with counterpart Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times. We debated the usual Celtic-Laker stuff and, of course, I had all the high ground.

Advertisement

Then we pivoted to baseball, and the Red Sox had just punished the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, turning Dodger Stadium into Fenway West for the Game 5 clincher.

“I’m sick of Boston,” said Plaschke. “Enough of you and your championships.”

It was funny then. But three years later, I’m wondering whether Plaschke put a curse on us.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.