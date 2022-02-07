Texans expected to hire Lovie Smith as new head coach

Smith, who is Black, will be the second minority candidate to be hired this offseason after the Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel , who is biracial, on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Monday because the team had not announced that Smith would be hired. The same source said an official announcement was expected later Monday or Tuesday morning.

The Houston Texans are expected to hire current assistant Lovie Smith as their head coach, a person familiar with the process told the Associated Press.

Smith spent last season as Houston’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He will take over for David Culley, who is also Black, and was fired after just one season.

Advertisement

Smith, 63, joined the Texans last offseason after spending 2016-2020 as the coach at Illinois.

This will be the third NFL head coaching job for Smith, who coached the Chicago Bears for nine seasons and coached Tampa Bay for two seasons ending in 2015.

Saints RB Kamara out of jail after weekend arrest

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is out of jail after he was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge alleging he beat and injured a person at a Las Vegas nightclub.

Court and jail records showed Kamara posted bond and was released from the Clark County Detention Center. He has a March 8 court date on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The records did not identify his attorney. A conviction on the charge could result in a sentence of one to five years in state prison.

Las Vegas police said a person at a hospital on Saturday reported having been beaten at a nightclub and detectives determined the attack involved Kamara.

Kamara was arrested Sunday, after playing for the NFC in the NFL Pro Bowl game.

Advertisement

Colts hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts hired Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator to fill a recent vacancy. Bradley replaces, who held the same title for coach Frank Reich’s first four seasons in Indy. Eberflus became the head coach of the Chicago Bears … The Bears hired Arizona assistant Jim Dray as tight ends coach … Atlanta Falcons director of pro personnel Steve Sabo is leaving the team following 12 seasons. Sabo and Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot “mutually decided it’s time for a new opportunity.”



