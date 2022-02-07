Why American-born — and now Olympic gold medalist — Eileen Gu is competing for China

But when Gu, 18, took the podium following the freeski big air final Tuesday morning (Monday night in Boston), she did so representing China — not the US. In front of an extremely supportive crowd at the Shougang Industrial Park, Gu took home the gold medal, nailing a 1620 on her final run.

Eileen Gu was born in San Francisco, plans on attending Stanford University this fall, and learned how to ski at Lake Tahoe because her mom was an instructor.

Gu, also known as Ailing, decided in June 2019 to switch her nation affiliation from the US to China. In an Instagram post at the time, she called the decision “incredibly tough.”

“I am proud of my heritage, and equally proud of my American upbringings,” Gu wrote. “The opportunity to help inspire millions of young people where my mom was born, during the 2022 Beijing Winter Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help promote the sport I love.”

“Through skiing, I hope to unite people, promote common understanding, create communication, and forge friendships between nations,” Gu added. “If I can help inspire one young girl to break a boundary, my wishes will have come true.”

Gu’s mother, Gu Yan, was born in China and immigrated to the US as a student in her twenties. Not much is known about Gu’s American-born father. Gu, who is fluent in Mandarin, currently resides in San Francisco with her mother and grandmother.

China has since embraced Gu, dubbing her the country’s “Snow Princess.” Gu, who is also signed by IMG models, has appeared on the cover of several Chinese magazines, including InStyle, Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Marie Claire.

It’s unknown whether Gu renounced her US citizenship or completed China’s naturalization process. The International Olympic Committee requires all athletes to hold passports for the countries they represent. Gu has not commented publicly on her status.

When Gu arrived in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Games, she expressed excitement about the opportunity to inspire others, especially those in her mother’s home country.

“Having been introduced to the sport [of freestyle skiing] growing up in the US, I wanted to encourage Chinese skiers the same way my American role models inspired me,” Gu wrote on social media. “I’ve always said my goal is to globally spread the sport I love to kids, especially girls, and to shift sport culture toward one motivated by passion.”

“Now, after hearing that over 300 MILLION Chinese people have started winter sports for fun, I’m blown away by how far we have come,” she wrote, adding that she was proud “to have done my best to spread a positive and personal message, and to have reached audiences willing to listen to me.”

Gu will also compete in the women’s freeski slopestyle and halfpipe in Beijing.

