Will Davis, Florian Kuechen control the paint for Newton North boys’ basketball in win over archrival Brookline

“We’ve had situations where we struggled to score and that [second quarter] was one of them. It was just a little lull,” Newton North coach Paul Connolly said.

The Tigers (12-2, 10-1) got off to a hot start on their home court with 23 points in the first quarter, then stalled offensively in the second quarter. But North separated in the second half, eventually taking a 51-35 lead after opening the fourth quarter on a 7-1 run.

Behind strong interior play from Will Davis (13 points, 13 rebounds) and Florian Kuechen (game-high 21 points), Newton North bounced back from a loss to second-ranked Andover at TD Garden Saturday with a 64-46 win over archrival Brookline Monday afternoon.

“In the second half, we got some easy ones, and we played with a shared sense of confidence and good discipline. In the fourth quarter we came out flying, which I knew we would, because we had a great practice yesterday. It was a good bounce-back win.”

Brookline (11-3. 5-3) topped the Tigers, 64-58, on Jan. 4, but could not find much rhythm on the road. The defensive play of Davis, who missed last season with a knee injury, had a lot to do with the Warriors’ struggles.

“Will missed out last year playing in practice against guys like Florian [Kuechen] and Duncan Bubar, who is playing at Wheaton now, and that would’ve really been beneficial,” said Connolly.

“He missed the first two games this year. Since he’s come back he’s been a double-double guy for us. He can rebound, he can outlet, and he can pass. So having him back in the lineup has been huge for us.”

Carver 71, Blue Hills 53 — Tyler Lennox scored 24 points and Ray Boutiette had a double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Crusaders (8-6) in the nonleague victory.

Needham 63, Braintree 53 — Senior guard John Hood recorded 20 points and sophomore Sam Hughes chipped in 14 points, to lead the Rockets (11-5) to a Bay State Conference home win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 59, Dartmouth 56 — Jake Golden hit the winning shot while John McClaren tallied a team-high 21 points and Luke Barry added 15 for the visiting Trojans (8-5) in the Southeast Conference triumph.

Case 55, Diman 50 — Landon Cayton scored 16 points to pace the Cardinals (2-11), and Cayden Gonsalves added 14 to the nonleague win.

Cathedral 68, Bishop Stang 39 — Julian Webb (20 points) hit 4 3-pointers for the Panthers (6-8) in the Catholic Central League win. Wesley Odiase (14 points) and Anthony Coke (11 points) each scored in double figures for the hosts.

Cohasset 61, Southeastern 50 — Junior forward Will Baker put up a game-high 21 points and senior guard James Appleton added 17 for the Skippers (9-4) in the nonleague victory.

Duxbury 64, Silver Lake 43 — Freshman guard Trevor Jones scored a game-high 24 points and sophomore guard Alex Barlow nearly missed a triple-double with 8 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists for the Dragons (3-11) in the home win.

Hull 61, Avon 49 — Senior Gabe Griffin led the way with 20 points for the Pirates (8-7) to take the nonconference matchup. Junior Tyler Sordillo also reached double-figures with 13 points.

Latin Academy 60, Boston Latin 32 — Senior Osasu Woghiren and junior Orlando Jusino scored 14 points each to lead the Dragons (9-1) to the nonleague win. Junior Brennan Shapiro scored 13 points to go along with 12 rebounds, and senior Benny Martinez recorded 9 points and 8 assists.

Lexington Christian 53, Beaver Country Day 49 — Junior Jonathan Guerrier’s 21 points, paired with 4 3-pointers from junior Ben Tatlock (14 points), helped the Lions (10-1) pick up the ISL win.

Medfield 61, Holliston 39 — Kevin Cronin (20 points), Caleb Lawson (14 points), and Nate Baacke (13 points) helped the Warriors (10-3) pick up the Tri-Valley League win.

Mystic Valley 67, Notre Dame (Lawrence) 26 — Junior forward Gio Soto had 21 points and 6 rebounds for the Eagles (7-5) as they earned the nonconference win.

Randolph 91, Abington 65 — Stevens Joacine (24 points) and Marquis White (21 Points) led the Blue Devils to the South Shore League win on the road.

Sandwich 76, Monomoy 48 — Sean Lansing scored 30 points for the Blue Knights (8-6), and Logan Murphy added 25 in the Cape & Islands win.

Somerville 62, KIPP Academy 38 — Senior forward Zak Abubakar put up a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds, propelling the Highlanders (1-10) to their first win of the season. Senior guards Fidendi Francois and Ian Morales added 13 points each in the nonleague matchup.

South Shore Voc-Tech 57, South Shore Christian 23 — Billy Lally scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Vikings (5-7) while Jesse Lyons added 12 in the nonleague win.

St. Mary’s 95, Austin Prep 57 — Ali Barry (23 points), David Brown (19 points), and Henri Miraka (13 points) paced the No. 4 Spartans (17-1) to the Catholic Central Large win in Lynn.

St. Sebastian’s 67, Rivers 63 — Back-to-back 3-pointers from AJ Bybantsa (23 points) and Sam Hinman with less than a minute to go propelled the Arrows (16-2) to the ISL win.

North Reading 68, Ipswich 62 — A 30-point performance from Cody Cannalonga powered the Hornets (8-6) to the Cape Ann League win.

