Ireland to hold first St. Patrick’s Day celebrations since pandemic began

Ireland will hold St Patrick’s Day celebrations for the first time in three years, adding to signs of life returning to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The five day festival in Dublin, which takes place around the St Patrick’s holiday on March 17, was one of the first major events to be canceled in March 2020 as COVID-19 took hold around the world. Its return comes after Ireland dropped most remaining pandemic restrictions in January amid declining infections from the Omicron variant. Smaller events will take place elsewhere across the country on the holiday itself.

“This celebration of our national day sends the message out loud and clear – Ireland is open again for tourism,” culture Minister Catherine Martin said in a statement Monday.