Globe critics react to the 2022 Oscar nominations list

Globe critics take a look at this year's nominations and offer their first takes on a few that stood out.

Fans online were happy to see Kristen Stewart nominated for best actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “ Spencer ,” and many were disappointed not to see Lady Gaga in the running for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in “ House of Gucci. ”

The 94th Oscar nominations have been revealed , and as always, the list is chock full of surprises and snubs.

There were a few nominations I was looking for this year, all of them for “The Lost Daughter.” Olivia Colman needed to be honored for her mind-blowing performance as a remorseful mother, and so did Jessie Buckley for her sharp turn as the younger version of Colman’s character. The film itself, so effectively painful, also needed a nod, as well as director Maggie Gyllenhaal, who made each step of the lead character’s emotional journey distinct.

So I’m half satisfied. I don’t understand how voters were able to ignore “The Lost Daughter” as best picture and the person at its helm as best director, and I take those two omissions as snubs. I suppose room must always be made for Steven Spielberg, whose “West Side Story” was, for me, a great disappointment. Room must also always be made for Nicole Kidman, who, to my eyes and ears, failed to capture Lucille Ball in the slightest.

Now that I’m really getting things off my chest, let me add that giving 12 nominations for “The Power of the Dog” seems excessive. I missed the magic of that movie, which has most critics and audiences entranced. I found it lacking in nuance, to put it politely, and only Kodi Smit-McPhee – who was nominated – left me with a positive impression. Maybe this is why I am a TV critic.

My other first impressions include disappointment at the snub of Ruth Negga so that Judi Dench could get a spot in the supporting actress category, and gratitude for the Troy Kotsur supporting actor nomination. He was perfection in “CODA,” and so was Marlee Matlin as his wife (SNUB); they created a wonderfully rich sense of family.

- Matthew Gilbert

On one level, Ariana DeBose was simply vying with her peers for Oscar recognition, like any other actress, when she played Anita in “West Side Story.’’

On another level, DeBose was competing with history.

What’s so impressive is how well she fared in both contests.

Her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of “West Side Story’' earned her an Academy Award nomination Tuesday morning for best supporting actress, one of seven nods conferred on Spielberg’s film.

DeBose had already cleared a higher hurdle, however.

In tackling the role of Anita, she had two legendary predecessors to contend with and try to live up to: Chita Rivera, who originated the role on Broadway in 1957, and Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the first film version, in 1961 (Moreno also appears in the new film).

But if DeBose felt the weight of that history, it wasn’t evident in her performance.

She made the role her own, charging up the atmosphere whenever she was onscreen with a blend of wit, sensuality, and command while also extending Anita’s forcefulness of personality into some of the most spectacular dancing seen onscreen in ages.

What’s lost when a musical transitions from stage to screen, obviously, is the magic of live performance. In rare cases, though, a performer can generate so much electricity onscreen that the mediating distance collapses and you feel like you’re watching a live performance. DeBose belongs to that small number of performers blessed with that kind of incandescence.

Note to future Anitas: You now have three legendary predecessors to contend with.

-Don Aucoin

