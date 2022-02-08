Globe reviews of 2022 Oscar-nominated movies and where to watch them

Here’s a look at what Globe critics have had to say about this year’s Oscar-worthy films, and where you can watch them now.

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning , and “Power of the Dog,” followed by “Dune,” received the highest number of nominations.

Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed this autobiographical drama about a year in the life of a Northern Ireland Protestant family, starting in 1969, when The Troubles began. Lyrical and episodic, the film is often affecting but far too sentimental. Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan are the parents, Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds (particularly good) the grandparents, Jude Hill the Branagh stand-in. All excel. (98 min., PG-13) (Mark Feeney)

Advertisement

How to watch: “Belfast” is playing in theaters, and available for purchase on GooglePlay.

“CODA” | ★★½

Emilia Jones is terrific in this film, set in Gloucester, about the hearing teenage daughter of deaf parents. Writer-director Sian Heder’s film, a big hit at Sundance, is a crowd-pleaser, but that’s not always a good thing. What is good is how seriously it treats deafness. Seriously, but not solemnly: Can you swear in American Sign Language? Yes, and quite creatively, too. Eugenio Derbez and Marlee Matlin costar. (PG-13, 112 min.) (Mark Feeney)

How to watch: “CODA” is streaming on Apple TV+.

“Don’t Look Up” | ★★

Writer-director Adam McKay’s results with satire have been very good (“The Big Short”), mixed (“Vice”), and now not-so-good. This climate-change allegory — the Mount Everest-sized comet that’s about to hit Earth is a stand-in for global warming — is flat-footed and far too broad. That it wastes such a terrific cast — Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance — makes it all the more disappointing. (138 min., R) (Mark Feeney)

Advertisement

How to watch: “Don’t Look Up” is streaming on Netflix.

“Drive My Car” | ★★★½

Ryusuke Hamaguchi directed and co-wrote this adaptation of a Haruki Murakami short story. Clocking in at just under three hours, it’s an intimate epic about grief and guilt and acting, both the kind onstage and off. The film’s uninsistent rhythms are absorbing, and its bluish-gray palette both elegant and eloquent. In Japanese, primarily, and several other languages, with subtitles. (179 min., unrated) (Mark Feeney)

How to watch: “Drive My Car” is playing in theaters.

“Dune” | ★★

Denis Villeneuve (”Blade Runner 2049″) has taken Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel about desert ecology and made an epic of his own, only overblown and leaden. The effects are spectacular, of course, and much of the cast is fine: Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa. What Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the two young leads, excel at is sulkiness. (155 min., PG-13) (Mark Feeney)

How to watch: “Dune” is available on YouTube.

“King Richard” | ★★★

The monarch in question is Richard Williams, father of tennis champions Venus and Serena. As played by Will Smith, he’s part hustler, part visionary, part blowhard: a real piece of work. Smith gives a captivating performance. The very good supporting cast includes Aunjanue Ellis, as the girls’ mother, Saniyya Sidney as Venus, Demi Singleton as Serena, and Jon Bernthal. (144 min., PG-13) (Mark Feeney)

Advertisement

How to watch: “King Richard” is available on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and other streaming services.

“Licorice Pizza” | ★★★

It’s 1973 in the San Fernando Valley, Paul Thomas Anderson’s in his sweet spot. He wrote and directed this non-romance romance about a go-getting 15-year-old (Cooper Hoffman, Philip Seymour’s son) and a wary 25-year-old (Alain Alana Haim). The movie is wayward and unhurried and closely observed. In a glorious cameo, Bradley Cooper wears a white jumpsuit and steals the movie as Barbra Streisand’s boyfriend Jon Peters. (133 min., R) (Mark Feeney)

How to watch: “Licorice Pizza” is playing in select theaters, as well as on YouTube, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.

“Nightmare Alley” | ★★½

Guillermo del Toro’s remake of a cultish 1947 film noir is a great moviegoing experience just waiting to happen, except that it doesn’t. Despite great bloodlines, a great director, a great cast (Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, among others), and great — really great — production values, the end result manages to feel both overstuffed and scrawny. (140 min., R) (Mark Feeney)

How to watch: “Nightmare Alley” is available on Hulu.

“The Power of the Dog” | ★★½

Jane Campion (“The Piano”) wrote and directed this western, set in 1925 on a Montana ranch, that feels like Greek tragedy. Benedict Cumberbatch plays a man who exhibits rage, jealousy, and incomprehension when his brother marries. Jesse Plemons, as the brother, Kirsten Dunst, as his bride, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, as her son, give solid performances. But Cumberbatch, all tense, taut malevolence, dominates the proceedings. (125 min., R) (Mark Feeney)

Advertisement

How to watch: “The Power of the Dog” is available on Netflix.

“West Side Story” | ★★★½

Steven Spielberg’s maximalist, go-big-or-go-home aesthetic proves to be a perfect match for the material, yielding a “West Side Story’' that sweeps you up in the rush of its sheer kinetic momentum while still making room for moments of ravishing, close-up stillness. Screenwriter Tony Kushner ensures that we don’t lose sight of the larger sociopolitical context within which all the singing, dancing, fighting, and swooning unfolds. (156 min. PG-13) (Don Aucoin)

How to watch: “West Side Story” is playing in theaters.

“Being the Ricardos” | ★★★

As in being Lucy and Ricky, as in “I Love Lucy,” as in Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem). Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed this intricate and often-entertaining look at a very complicated week in the TV stars’ very complicated lives at the height of their fame. Things get soggy toward the end, but the leads are outstanding, Kidman especially. (125 min., R (Mark Feeney)

How to watch: ‘Being the Ricardos” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” | ★★★

A vibrant directorial debut by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who infuses Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical with enough brio to conceal its clichés. Andrew Garfield’s outstanding performance as a struggling theater composer has an itchy urgency. (123 min. PG-13) (Don Aucoin)

Advertisement

How to watch: “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” is available on Netflix.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” | ★★★½

Denzel Washington is magnificent in the title role, and Frances McDormand offers indelible ferocity as his spouse. Joel Coen adapted Shakespeare’s play and directed. The film is in black and white, with a classic 4:3 aspect ratio, shot almost entirely on a soundstage, with nourish lighting, and spare, highly stylized sets. Very late ‘40s, the look works extremely well. (105 min., R) (Mark Feeney)

How to watch: “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is available on Apple TV+.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” | ★½

Tammy Faye Bakker, that is. The financial shenanigans of her and her televangelist husband, Jim, led to one of the juicier scandals of the late ‘80s. Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield play the Bakkers in this juiceless movie that manages to blend biopic, satire, and camp to no discernible purpose. (126 min., PG-13) (Mark Feeney)

How to watch: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is available on HBO Max, Hulu, and other streaming platforms.

“The Lost Daughter” | ★★½

Making her filmmaking debut, Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote and directed this adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel. Olivia Colman is Leda, a comparative literature professor vacationing on a Greek island who encounters a crass American family. A radiant Jessie Buckley plays Leda in flashbacks. Gyllenhaal’s reliance on hand-held camerawork and tight framing gives the film a distinctive sense of intimacy. Ed Harris and Dakota Johnson costar. (121 min., R) (Mark Feeney)

How to watch: “The Lost Daughter” is available on Netflix.

“Parallel Mothers” | ★★★½

A classic, even clichéd, woman’s picture premise becomes deeper, richer, and notably moving in Pedro Almodóvar’s latest. Two women giving birth (Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit) share a hospital room. Three highly melodramatic developments ensue. Almodóvar handles them with aplomb, as do Cruz and Smit. What sets the film apart is his weaving in the ongoing trauma of the Spanish Civil War. In Spanish, with subtitles. (120 min., R) (Mark Feeney)

How to watch: “Parallel Mothers” is playing in theaters.

“Spencer” | ★★★

As in Diana, Princess of Wales. It’s Christmastime at the royal residence at Sandringham, circa 1990, and Diana is cracking up. Kristen Stewart is extremely good in the title role, with Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris, and Timothy Spall excelling as royal servants, two of them sympathetic, one not. Steven Knight’s script can overreach, but overall it’s very effective. Pablo Larraín (“Jackie”) directed. (111 min., R) (Mark Feeney)

How to watch: “Spencer” is available on Hulu.

“Encanto” | ★★★

This Disney animated feature is about a family in Colombia that has a candle which bestows magical powers. It’s a bit too busy — visually, emotionally, and as narrative — but the general vibrancy is pretty irresistible. Eight songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda help. So does a knockout performance by Stephanie Beatriz, who provides the voice of the very winning heroine, Mirabel. She’s the one family member without magical powers. (109 min., PG) (Mark Feeney)

How to watch: “Encanto” is available on Disney+ and other streaming services.

“Flee” | ★★★

What makes this Danish documentary distinctive is that most of it is animated. What makes it memorable is the story it tells of a refugee’s struggle. (Mark Feeney)

How to watch: “Flee” is available on Hulu.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.