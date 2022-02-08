Here are 20 Oscar winners and nominees from past years you can stream right now

Here are 20 Oscar-eligible films you can stream right now.

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are being announced on Tuesday morning, and to gear up for it, we’re highlighting 20 movies from past years that have been Oscar winners or nominees.

Carey Mulligan in "Promising Young Woman." Merie Weismiller Wallace/SMPSP/Focus Features

How to watch: “Promising Young Woman,” 2020, which was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning Best Original Screenplay, is available to stream on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

2. “The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Frank Langella in "The Trial of the Chicago 7." Niko Tavernise/Netflix

How to watch: “The Trial of the Chicago 7,″ 2020, which was nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture, is available to steam on Netflix.

3. “Mank”

Gary Oldman, left, in "Mank." Gisele Schmidt/Netflix

How to watch: “Mank,” 2020, which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning Best Cinematography and Best Production Design, is available to stream on Netflix.

4. “The Father”

Anthony Hopkins in "The Father." Sean Gleason/Sony Pictures Classics

How to watch: “The Father,” 2020, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins’ performance, is available to stream on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

5. “Nomadland”

Frances McDormand in "Nomadland." Joshua James Richards/20th Century Studios

How to watch: “Nomadland,” 2020, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Frances McDormand’s performance, is available to stream on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

6. “Minari”

Steven Yeun, right, and Yeri Han in "Minari." Josh Ethan Johnson/A24

How to watch: “Minari,” 2020, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-jung’s performance, is available to stream on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Showtime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

7. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

From right: Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Chadwick Boseman and Glynn Turman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." David Lee/Original credit value used: Netflix

How to watch: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 2020, which was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, is available to stream on Netflix.

8. “Little Women”

Florence Pugh in "Little Women." Wilson Webb/Sony Pictures

How to watch: “Little Women,” 2019, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Best Costume Design, is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

9. “I Lost My Body”

This image released by Netflix shows a scene from "I Lost My Body." On Monday, Jan. 13, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best animated feature film. (Netflix via AP) Associated Press

How to watch: “I Lost My Body,” 2019, which was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, is available to stream on Netflix.

10. “Marriage Story”

Alan Alda in "Marriage Story." Wilson Webb/Handout

How to watch: “Marriage Story,” 2019, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern’s performance, is available to stream on Netflix.

11. “Parasite”

Cho Yeo Jeong in "Parasite." NEON/CJ Entertainment

How to watch: “Parasite,” 2019, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning four including Best Picture and Best Director, is available to stream on Vudu, Hulu, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

12. “Joker”

Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker." Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros./Handout

How to watch: “Joker,” 2019, which was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning Best Original Score and Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, is available to stream on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

13. “Jojo Rabbit”

Archie Yates in "Jojo Rabbit." Fox Searchlight Pictures/Handout

How to watch: “Jojo Rabbit,” 2019, which was nominated for for six Academy Awards, winning Best Adapted Screenplay, is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

14. “Pain and Glory”

Antonio Banderas, left, and Julieta Serrano in "Pain and Glory." Manolo Pavón/Handout

How to watch: “Pain and Glory,” 2019, which was nominated for Best International Feature Film and Best Actor for Antonio Banderas’ performance, is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

15. “A Star Is Born”

Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in "A Star is Born." Warner Bros

How to watch: “A Star Is Born,” 2018, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning Best Original Song, is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

16. “Vice”

Christian Bale in "Vice." Annapurna Pictures

How to watch: “Vice,” 2018, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning Best Makeup and Hairstyling, is available to stream on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

17. “BlacKkKlansman”

John David Washington in "BlacKkKlansman." David Lee

How to watch: “BlacKkKlansman,” 2018, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Best Adapted Screenplay, is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

18. “Roma”

Marina de Tavira "in Roma." Photo by Carlos Somonte/Netflix

How to watch: “Roma,” 2018, which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Foreign Language Film, is available to stream on Netflix.

19. “Black Panther”

Chadwick Boseman, left, and Lupita Nyong'o in "Black Panther." Marvel Studios

How to watch: “Black Panther,” 2018, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design, is available to stream on Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

20. “Green Book”

Viggo Mortensen, left, and Mahershala Ali in "Green Book." Patti Perret

How to watch: “Green Book,” 2018, which was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning three including Best Picture, is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.