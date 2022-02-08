Here are 20 Oscar winners and nominees from past years you can stream right now

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are being announced on Tuesday morning, and to gear up for it, we’re highlighting 20 movies from past years that have been Oscar winners or nominees.
Here are 20 Oscar-eligible films you can stream right now.
1. “Promising Young Woman”
How to watch: “Promising Young Woman,” 2020, which was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning Best Original Screenplay, is available to stream on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
2. “The Trial of the Chicago 7″
How to watch: “The Trial of the Chicago 7,″ 2020, which was nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture, is available to steam on Netflix.
3. “Mank”
How to watch: “Mank,” 2020, which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning Best Cinematography and Best Production Design, is available to stream on Netflix.
4. “The Father”
How to watch: “The Father,” 2020, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins’ performance, is available to stream on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
5. “Nomadland”
How to watch: “Nomadland,” 2020, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Frances McDormand’s performance, is available to stream on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
6. “Minari”
How to watch: “Minari,” 2020, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-jung’s performance, is available to stream on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Showtime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
7. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
How to watch: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 2020, which was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, is available to stream on Netflix.
8. “Little Women”
How to watch: “Little Women,” 2019, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Best Costume Design, is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
9. “I Lost My Body”
How to watch: “I Lost My Body,” 2019, which was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, is available to stream on Netflix.
10. “Marriage Story”
How to watch: “Marriage Story,” 2019, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern’s performance, is available to stream on Netflix.
11. “Parasite”
How to watch: “Parasite,” 2019, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning four including Best Picture and Best Director, is available to stream on Vudu, Hulu, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
12. “Joker”
How to watch: “Joker,” 2019, which was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning Best Original Score and Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, is available to stream on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
13. “Jojo Rabbit”
How to watch: “Jojo Rabbit,” 2019, which was nominated for for six Academy Awards, winning Best Adapted Screenplay, is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
14. “Pain and Glory”
How to watch: “Pain and Glory,” 2019, which was nominated for Best International Feature Film and Best Actor for Antonio Banderas’ performance, is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
15. “A Star Is Born”
How to watch: “A Star Is Born,” 2018, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning Best Original Song, is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
16. “Vice”
How to watch: “Vice,” 2018, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning Best Makeup and Hairstyling, is available to stream on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
17. “BlacKkKlansman”
How to watch: “BlacKkKlansman,” 2018, which was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Best Adapted Screenplay, is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
18. “Roma”
How to watch: “Roma,” 2018, which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Foreign Language Film, is available to stream on Netflix.
19. “Black Panther”
How to watch: “Black Panther,” 2018, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design, is available to stream on Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
20. “Green Book”
How to watch: “Green Book,” 2018, which was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning three including Best Picture, is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and other platforms.
Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.