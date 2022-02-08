Hulu’s ‘The Girl From Plainville’ premieres March 29

“The Girl From Plainville” is based on the true Massachusetts story of Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2015 for using texts to encourage her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III of Mattapoisett, to kill himself in 2014. Here is what we know about the upcoming scripted version of the landmark case.

The eight-episode miniseries will be on Hulu, and it premieres March 29 with three episodes (and then weekly installments). It’s written by Liz Hannah (“The Post”) and Patrick Macmanus (“Dr. Death”), and it’s based on the 2017 Esquire story of the same title by Jesse Barron. Lisa Cholodenko (“Olive Kitteridge”) has directed the first two episodes.