MFA returns pair of disputed artifacts to Mali

The agreement, signed by museum officials and members of Mali’s delegation to the United Nations, transfers ownership of the two terra cotta artifacts — a kneeling figure and a ewe, which date from between the 13th and 15th centuries. The objects, which the museum never formally accessioned because of long-standing concerns they’d been stolen, were part of a large 2013 gift from the late Marblehead collectors William and Bertha Teel.

The Museum of Fine Arts agreed at a ceremony Tuesday to return a pair of antiquities to the Republic of Mali, the West African country from which the objects were likely looted in the late 1980s.

Museum director Matthew Teitelbaum said the restitution — the museum’s second in as many months — furthered the MFA’s “commitment to transparency.”

“It affirms that museums should acquire things in ethical and obviously legal ways,” he said. “They should do so openly, and they should be accountable for their actions.”

Ambassador Issa Konfourou, Mali’s permanent representative to the UN, praised his country’s “excellent partnership” with the MFA that led to the objects’ return.

“A strong part of Mali’s cultural identity and heritage is captured by these kinds of [artifacts] that define daily lifestyles, engagement with others and singularities of whole tribes,” Konfourou said in a statement.

The restitution comes as museums across the globe face greater scrutiny over stolen items in their collections and just weeks after the MFA returned a painting looted during the Second World War.

It also marks the end of a painful chapter at the museum, which was first criticized by Mali in 1997 for including the figures in a gallery installation that presented objects on loan and acquired from Teel and other collectors.

The Globe reported at the time that Mali’s ambassador threatened legal action against the MFA and Teel, saying the country would lodge a formal complaint with the US government in an effort to retrieve the figures.

The MFA, which exhibited the artifacts on loan, declined to provide the paper any information about their acquisition at the time, adding that it did not require collectors to disclose how they acquired loaned objects.

The issue eventually receded, until 2013, when MFA curator of provenance Victoria Reed began researching objects in the Teel collection, a vast trove of some 325 items, many of which were bequeathed to the museum following William Teel’s death in 2012.

“These jumped out as having red flags all over them,” said Reed, who was aware of Mali’s earlier allegations. “There’s no export permit or indication of authorization from Mali. The information provided by the dealer suggested that they had been dug up pretty recently.”

The museum notified Mali’s ministry of culture about the objects, noting the artifacts had been offered in the gift but lacked proper documentation. It asked whether Mali would “raise any objections” if the museum formally acquired the works.

“They wrote back and said yes,” recalled Reed, who added that a 1985 Malian law regulates the export and ownership of such artifacts. “We began to prepare a transfer agreement and had plans to ship them back right away.”

Reed said the museum has been in intermittent contact about returning the artifacts ever since, though the process began to speed up once the MFA contacted Mali’s UN delegation.

Victoria Reed, Monica S. Sadler Senior Curator for Provenance, Issa Konfourou, Permanent Representative of Mali to the UN, and Matthew Teitelbaum, Ann and Graham Gund Director at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston examine the objects being transferred back to the Republic of Mali. February 8, 2022 *Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Although the MFA said Teel acquired the Malian artifacts “in good faith,” this is not the only time the museum has encountered problems with objects from the collection: In 2014, the museum returned eight artifacts to Nigeria that likely had been looted and trafficked in recent decades.

The Malian figures’ ownership histories indicate Teel purchased the items from the Davis Gallery in New Orleans, where he also bought some of the Nigerian objects later returned by the museum.

“We know exactly when they left Mali, when they came into the United States, and who was declared to be the seller at the time,” said Reed. “Terra cottas of this type are certainly on the [International Council of Museums’] red list” of cultural property at high risk of looting or theft.

According to the MFA, the kneeling figure probably came from a burial site near Djenné, Mali, in the late 1980s. Fragments of the ewe figure were likely discovered at the village of Dary, Mali, around 1986 or 1987, though one researcher has questioned the work’s authenticity, suggesting the figure is actually a modern pastiche modeled around an archeological fragment.

Reed said the museum hasn’t performed independent testing on the object, but that it had been heavily restored.

The MFA first exhibited the Malian artifacts on loan in the show “African and Oceanic Art: Treasures from a Private Collection” (1993–94).

The museum doesn’t have plans to return any other objects from the Teel collection, Reed said: “I can’t predict the future, but the 10 objects from Mali and Nigeria were the ones that had the clearest ownership problems.”

